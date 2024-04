North America Dominates the Expanding $1.5 Billion Anthelmintic Drugs Market, Securing Over 40% of Global Share

Anthelmintic Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "๐€๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐‚๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ (๐๐ž๐ง๐ณ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐๐š๐ณ๐จ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐Œ๐š๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฒ๐œ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ ๐‹๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ, ๐๐ฒ๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐จ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ, ๐“๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ก๐ฒ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ), ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž (๐‚๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฑ๐ž๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ), ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ (๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐’๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ž๐ง๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ): ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, 2023-2032". ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $1.0 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2022, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $1.5 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2032, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 3.8% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2023 ๐ญ๐จ 2032.

According to the analysis, the anthelmintic drugs market had a valuation of $1.0 billion in the year 2022. The forecast suggests a promising growth trajectory, with an expected increase to $1.5 billion by 2032. This growth, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period, underscores the expanding need and enhanced efforts towards combating parasitic infections globally.

Prime determinants of growth

Key factors driving the growth of the anthelmintic drugs market include rise in incidences of parasitic infections, increase in awareness of preventive measures against Helminth infections, and surge in awareness of preventive measures against helminth infections. One of the most important reasons for the growth of the anthelmintics market is the increase in awareness of prevention measures against Helminth infection. In addition, the rise in incidences of parasitic infections around the globe is driving the market growth. This increased awareness and rise in prevalence lead to a more proactive approach to control the spread of the helminth, which in turn leads to an increase in the number of people seeking timely treatment with the help of anthelmintics, which contributes to the market growth.

In a comprehensive analysis of the global anthelmintic drugs market, it has been highlighted that the benzimidazoles segment is poised to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Dominating the market in 2022 by constituting nearly a third of the total revenue, this segment's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prescriptions of albendazole and mebendazole, which are pivotal in treating parasitic infections.

Conversely, the macrocyclic lactones segment is expected to witness the quickest expansion within the forecasted timeline. This surge is attributed to the escalating acceptance of the ivermectin drug, available in both branded and generic forms, which is crucial for treating various parasitic infections.

Focusing on the type of infections treated, the nematode infections category emerged as the frontrunner in 2022, capturing more than a third of the total market revenue. Projected to be the most rapidly growing segment, its ascendancy is due to the widespread prevalence of nematode infections and the growing awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment of these infections.

In terms of distribution channels, drug stores and retail pharmacies were the leading segment in 2022, accounting for over half of the global market's revenue. Their extensive network and easy accessibility play a significant role in making treatments readily available to a vast consumer demographic. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the convenience and broad access to a diverse range of anthelmintic drugs that online platforms provide.

Geographically, North America stood out as the market leader in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the availability of sophisticated medical diagnostics and treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, thanks to increasing healthcare spending, evolving healthcare infrastructures, and a large population base, which collectively contribute to the heightened demand for diagnosis and treatment of helminth infections.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anthelmintic drugs market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

The market is characterized by the presence of leading players including ๐†๐ฅ๐š๐ฑ๐จ๐’๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐Š๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐œ, ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง & ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง๐ฌ๐จ๐ง, ๐Œ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ค & ๐‚๐จ., ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐†, ๐‚๐ข๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐’๐ฎ๐ง ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐“๐ž๐ฏ๐š ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐‘๐ž๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐™๐ฒ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‹๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐. These companies play a critical role in shaping the competitive landscape and driving innovation within the anthelmintic drugs market.

