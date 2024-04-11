North America Dominates the Expanding $1.5 Billion Anthelmintic Drugs Market, Securing Over 40% of Global Share

Anthelmintic Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 (𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐳𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐏𝐲𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐓𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐂𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 2023-2032". 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.0 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2022, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $1.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 3.8% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2023 𝐭𝐨 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Key factors driving the growth of the anthelmintic drugs market include rise in incidences of parasitic infections, increase in awareness of preventive measures against Helminth infections, and surge in awareness of preventive measures against helminth infections. One of the most important reasons for the growth of the anthelmintics market is the increase in awareness of prevention measures against Helminth infection. In addition, the rise in incidences of parasitic infections around the globe is driving the market growth. This increased awareness and rise in prevalence lead to a more proactive approach to control the spread of the helminth, which in turn leads to an increase in the number of people seeking timely treatment with the help of anthelmintics, which contributes to the market growth.

In a comprehensive analysis of the global anthelmintic drugs market, it has been highlighted that the benzimidazoles segment is poised to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Dominating the market in 2022 by constituting nearly a third of the total revenue, this segment's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing prescriptions of albendazole and mebendazole, which are pivotal in treating parasitic infections.

Conversely, the macrocyclic lactones segment is expected to witness the quickest expansion within the forecasted timeline. This surge is attributed to the escalating acceptance of the ivermectin drug, available in both branded and generic forms, which is crucial for treating various parasitic infections.

Focusing on the type of infections treated, the nematode infections category emerged as the frontrunner in 2022, capturing more than a third of the total market revenue. Projected to be the most rapidly growing segment, its ascendancy is due to the widespread prevalence of nematode infections and the growing awareness regarding the importance of early diagnosis and effective treatment of these infections.

In terms of distribution channels, drug stores and retail pharmacies were the leading segment in 2022, accounting for over half of the global market's revenue. Their extensive network and easy accessibility play a significant role in making treatments readily available to a vast consumer demographic. However, the online providers segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the convenience and broad access to a diverse range of anthelmintic drugs that online platforms provide.

Geographically, North America stood out as the market leader in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global market share. This dominance is attributed to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and the availability of sophisticated medical diagnostics and treatments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, thanks to increasing healthcare spending, evolving healthcare infrastructures, and a large population base, which collectively contribute to the heightened demand for diagnosis and treatment of helminth infections.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global anthelmintic drugs market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

The market is characterized by the presence of leading players including 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨., 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆, 𝐂𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐚 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐮𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐲𝐝𝐮𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝. These companies play a critical role in shaping the competitive landscape and driving innovation within the anthelmintic drugs market.

