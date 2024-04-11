Submit Release
Inaugural meeting of the CTITF Working Group on Border Management

Brussels, 12 January 2011

Report

The Working Group on Border Management established under the aegis of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Implementation Task Force (CTITF) held its inaugural session at WCO headquarters from 11 to 12 January 2011. Co-chaired by the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the WCO, the Working Group (see: www.un.org/terrorism/cttaskforce.shtml), will compile a compendium of international instruments, standards, recommended practices and guidance material which will be made available to all UN Member States in support of their efforts to address terrorist threats at borders.

It is composed of about 15 international organizations and UN specialized bodies and its primary objective is to provide support and assistance to UN Member States in their efforts to implement a comprehensive and coordinated approach to address the threat of terrorism in the context of cross-border activities. The mandate of the Working Group is drawn from pillars 2 and 3 of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy which refer to “Prevention of Terrorism and Capacity Building” (see: www.un.org/terrorism/strategy-counter-terrorism.shtml).

Members include the Monitoring Team of the “1267 Committee”, the Expert Group of the “1540 Committee”, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs (ODA), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the UN Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

