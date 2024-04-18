Study in England and Volunteering in Africa, India or the Caribbean with a scholarship
"Our Study + Volunteering Programmes are for all and for European and British students we have the possibility of Scholarship. We are delighted for these people who are so cheerful and collaborative".”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supported by the International Organisation Humana People to People, CICD has trained over 1,500 students of 80 nationalities.
With 7, 10 and 12-month Study and Volunteer Programmes, CICD prepares students to work in and help communities.
For British or European citizens, it is possible to apply for the Gaia Scholarship, which covers up to 100% of the cost of the 7-months Programme and the 12-months Programme.
CICD, College for International Cooperation and Development, has announced new Scholarship and Volunteering vacancies to start in May and July 2024, for British and European citizens.
With programmes lasting 7, 10 and 12 months that include studies + a period of volunteering in Africa, India or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, the Programmes include housing, meals and research trips that are on the institution's schedule. The programmes are geared towards training in Activism against Poverty, with a practical volunteering part in some African countries or in India; and Activism against Climate Change, which has its practical part on the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean.
Students with the Gaia Scholarship during the six months of CICD activities
The aim of all the programmes is to train and empower students intellectually and practically, so that their actions take into account, above all, ethical issues, necessary care and, of course, the needs of each of the places where they volunteer.
All people who have thought about studying in England and volunteering in Africa or Caribe can apply to take part in the 7, 10 or 12 month programmes, which include accommodation and meals, and which rely on everyone's cooperation to run. And for British and European students it is also possible to cover up to 100% of the cost of the Programme through the Gaia Scholarship, in which the student gets involved in the Clothing and Shoe Collection activities at the Institution six months before the start of the Programme.
"Our Study + Volunteering Programmes are for all nations, and with the growing demand for European and British students, we are happy to also be able to publicise this possibility of Scholarship + Volunteering to these people who are so cheerful and collaborative," says Marie Forell, CICD's Marketing Manager.
CICD is an institution that has a partnership with Humana People to People, internationally recognised for human action and collaboration in some countries, and through this partnership trains and empowers students sent by Humana People to countries in Africa, India or Saint Vincent to provide voluntary social services.
