Gauteng government implements iCrush No Lova Jobs and Skills campaign at various schools, 13 to 14 Apr 

The Gauteng Provincial Government will this coming Saturday and Sunday, 13 and 14 April 2024, implement the iCrush No Lova Jobs and Skills campaign across various schools in the province.

The campaign is in partnership with the Department of Employment and Labour and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), to skill and train up to 500 000 Gauteng residents.

The iCrush No Lova Jobs and Skills programme offers carefully selected skills training opportunities for all ages with the aim of bridging the gap between the skills supply and the demands of the evolving South African job market. The training opportunities will ensure that upon completion, participants find employment or start their businesses.

All unemployed Gauteng residents will be assisted with registering online for available jobs and skills programmes on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) website. Those who had previously registered on ESSA will also have the opportunity to verify and validate their details at their nearest school.

Members of the public are also encouraged to apply online on the ESSA website on https://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans/

For media enquiries, contact:

Sizwe Pamla

Spokesperson for Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi

Cell: 060 975 6794

E-mail:Sizwe.Pamla@gauteng.gov.za