Minister Senzo Mchunu meets with municipalities polluting Vaal River, 12 Apr

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu will meet with Gauteng and Free State municipalities that discharge waste water into the Vaal River up to the Vaal Barrage on Friday, 12 April 2024 in Vanderbijlpark.

This is part of efforts to address water quality and invasive alien aquatic species in the Vaal River to ensure healthy rivers. The Upper Vaal River, particularly in the Vaal River Barrage has been experiencing high growth levels of invasive plants because of poor water quality emanating from poorly treated or raw sewerage discharge into the basin.

The meeting with these Water Services Authorities comes at the backdrop of a Summit that was held early this year in response to Green Drop Progress, Blue Drop and No Drop Reports of 2023. The Green Drop Progress Assessment Report indicates an increased risk in the performance of municipal wastewater treatment systems and poor performance in terms of effluent quality.

As a result, waste water treatment works of Metsimaholo, Merafong, Rand West, Mafube, Ngwathe Local Municipalities were found to be in critical state, while Emfuleni Local Municipality was found to be poor and City of Johannesburg, Lesedi and Midvaal Local Municipalities were found to be average.

These municipalities are expected to present their plans to stop discharging waste water into the Vaal River.

The event will start with a site inspection of the Vaal River Barrage followed by an engagement session with the municipalities. A media briefing immediately will take place after the engagement.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 12 April 2024

1. Site inspection

Venue: Marl Bank, Vaal River, (Community biomass extraction point)

Time: 8h00

2. Ministerial engagement meeting

Venue: Emerald Resort and Casino

Time: 9h00

For confirmations, please contact Andile Tshona on 073 566 3345 / tshonaa@dws.gov.za.

