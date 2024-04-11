Cigar and Cigarillo Market Projected to Reach $37.9 Billion, Growing at 4.9% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Increasing Consumers of Cigars and Cigarillos Mainly Due to Perception of Sophistication and Relaxation

Rockville, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigars, often associated with luxury and leisure, are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among certain demographics. Companies can expect seated increase in sales, with the global Cigar and Cigarillo Market expected to grow from a size of US$ 23.5 billion in 2024 to US$ 37.9 billion by the end of 2034.

The feeling of sophistication and relaxation is associated with smoking cigars. Meanwhile, cigarillos, which are smaller and often flavored, are appealing to a broader audience, including younger consumers seeking a milder smoking experience.

However, the market is facing challenges due to increasing health consciousness and regulatory measures aimed at curbing tobacco use. Health concerns and smoking bans in public spaces are prompting shifts in consumption patterns and product innovation. Some manufacturers focus on premium, handmade cigars, while others are exploring alternatives such as electronic cigars.

Key Segments of Cigar and Cigarillo Market Research Report

By Product By Price Range By Flavor By Sales Channel By Region Cigars

Cigarillos

Little Cigars Premium

Mass Fruit/ Candy

Mint/ Menthol

Chocolate Direct Sales

Cigar Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cigar and cigarillo market is projected to reach US$ 37.9 billion by 2023-end.

From 2024 to 2034, the market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The North American market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide sales of cigarillos are calculated at US$ 9.5 billion for 2024.

East Asia is estimated to account for 23.1% of global revenue share in 2024.

By price range, mass cigars and cigarillos collectively hold 75% market share in 2024.

“Sales of cigars and cigarillos are being pushed by a shift in rising preferences toward luxury and milder smoking experiences. Despite regulatory pressures and availability of alternatives, demand for cigars and cigarillos remains robust,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Benefiting from Growing International Trade and Globalization

Growing international trade and globalization are fueling the cigar and cigarillo market growth by facilitating cross-border product exchange and broadening market accessibility. Globalization provides manufacturers and distributors with new avenues to connect with consumers in various regions, effectively reaching emerging markets and capitalizing on international demand. International trade agreements and partnerships are pivotal in reducing entry barriers, ensuring seamless distribution channels, and increasing the global availability of cigar and cigarillo products.

Globalization promotes cultural interchange, exposing consumers to diverse cigar varieties, flavors, and smoking customs worldwide. This exposure not only widens consumer preferences but also sparks innovation within the industry, resulting in a vibrant and dynamic market characterized by diversity and ample opportunities.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 37.9 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cigar and cigarillo market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cigars, cigarillos, little cigars), price range (premium, mass), flavor (fruit/ candy, mint/ menthol, chocolate), and sales channel (direct sales, cigar specialty stores, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, online retailers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

