EU and Moldova highlight investment opportunities at EU-Moldova Private Sector Mobilisation conference

On 10 April, the EU launched the ‘EU-Moldova Private Sector Mobilisation Mission’ conference in Chisinau. This high-level event aimed at promoting greater awareness of the opportunities offered by the EU’s financial instruments in support of investments and of the private sector in Moldova.

The event brought together over 200 European and Moldovan companies, business associations, representatives of Moldovan authorities and agencies working on investment promotion to explore investments and commercial opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, agri-food and digital technologies in Moldova.

The conference was attended by Adrienn Kiraly, European Commission Director for the Neighbourhood East and Institution building at DG NEAR, who was accompanied by high-level representatives from the Government of the Republic of Moldova and International financial institutions.

Adrienn Kiraly said the conference “comes at a key moment”, following the historic decision of the European Council to open accession negotiations with Moldova. “This conference offers a platform to present the opportunities and benefits of EU integration and the potential of EU financial instruments to the Moldovan private sector and stakeholders,” said Kirali, adding that the event was part of the EU’s wide-ranging support for the private sector in Moldova under the Economic and Investment Plan.

In three dedicated sessions during the conference, the participants discussed opportunities for cooperation and growth, including available EU support.

In renewables, where Moldova aims to increase the share of green electricity from a current 6% to 30% by 2030, this support is provided through EU4Environment and EU4Climate initiatives and larger investments in renewable energy generation.

The EU also provides significant support to Moldovan agriculture sector, such as boosting Moldovan farm operators with loans and helping small food producers integrate into global supply chains.

Agriculture remains the main pillar of the Moldovan economy. Around one third of the country’s labour force works in the agricultural sector. Combined with the food processing industry, the sector represents more than 16% of GDP and approximately 45% of total exports.

Entrepreneurs in Moldova are also encouraged to invest in innovations that streamline and automate processes through EU4Digital and various EU programmes. With EU help, Moldovan grape growers are going digital and farmers went high-tech with modern agricultural drones.

The EU-Moldova Private Sector Mobilisation Mission conference was financed as part of the EU4Business initiative. In Moldova, EU4Business supports the private sector, helping to generate and sustain jobs, stimulate higher SME growth, and expand SME exports. In 2022, the initiative funded 30 diverse projects with a total of over €132 million, benefiting 6,328 SMEs. Together, the projects generated around 22,427 new jobs and drove a 30% increase in the total turnover of SMEs in Moldova.

