Grant support to CSOs in Moldova: labour market access, social care and after school activities

The European Commission has launched a grant call, aimed at empowering Moldovan civil society organisations (CSOs) to act as key contributors to the democratic and economic transformation of the country by strengthening inclusive, resilient and democratic society.

The funding will be disbursed under two lots.

Lot 1 aims to strengthen CSOs’ engagement in improving labour market access for unemployed vulnerable men and women with care responsibilities (parents/legal guardians). They should be provided with inclusive active employment programmes and increased access to community care services. Any grant request should fall between €1.9 million and €2 million.

Lot 2 aims to strengthen CSOs engagement in providing inclusive and equal development opportunities through after school activities and social care for children in local communities. Any grant request should fall between €950,000 and €1 million.

Actions under this call must take place in the Republic of Moldova, including in the Transnistrian region.

The deadline for submission of concept notes is 28 May.

