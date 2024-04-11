EU Political and Security Committee visits Georgia

On 10-11 April, members of the European Union’s Political and Security Committee (PSC), responsible for the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, paid a working visit to Georgia.

The delegation, led by the PSC Chair, Ambassador Delphine Pronk, met with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani, representatives of the parliamentary majority and opposition, and representatives of civil society.

The Members also visited the EU’s civilian monitoring mission (EUMM Georgia) and the Administrative Boundary Line.

The visit is embedded in a larger journey to the region, including meetings in Armenia (8-9 April) as well as Azerbaijan (11-12 April), and aims to strengthen dialogue with partners in the region.

The delegation stressed the importance for Georgia to seize the moment on its path of EU integration after the historic decision by the European Council on 14 December 2023 to grant Georgia candidate status.

The Members of the PSC recalled the merit-based nature of the accession process and invited the Georgian authorities to take the necessary steps to reach this objective.

“The necessary reforms and progress need to be delivered without delays and in a whole-of-society approach, involving the government, all political parties and civil society,” says a press release published by the EU Delegation to Georgia. “The time is short, and the time is now to implement the Nine Steps and avoid any decisions that could obstruct the way toward the EU.”

The Members of the PSC also shared with Georgian authorities their concerns with regard to some recent initiatives, including the draft law on “Transparency of Foreign Influence”.

Concerning the upcoming parliamentary elections on 26 October 2024, the EU welcomed the Georgian government’s decision to invite ODIHR observers and recalled the need for free and fair elections.

