Kaptiva Sports Teams Up with Soccer Camps Pro as Official Travel Management Partner for Elite European Club Partnerships

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaptiva Sports , a global sports experience company, announces its collaboration with Soccer Camps Pro as the official travel management partner for Soccer Camps Pro's exclusive partnerships with top-tier European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, AC Milan, and Benfica.As part of this exciting partnership, Kaptiva Sports will organize training clinics in key football hub cities such as London, Paris, Milan, and Lisbon, ensuring Soccer Camps Pro's clients enjoy exceptional training experiences and cultural immersion opportunities."This collaboration allows us to provide our expertise in organizing international travel events to Soccer Camps Pro's clientele looking to live a fulfilling experience abroad," says Ivan Daza, C.E.O at Kaptiva Sports.The partnership between Kaptiva Sports and Soccer Camps Pro emphasizes their shared commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for young athletes in football development. By combining Soccer Camps Pro's esteemed club partnerships with Kaptiva Sports' event management expertise, participants can anticipate a premium experience during their time in Europe.