Reliance, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, April 25ᵗʰ

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at reliance.com.



Reliance, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, April 25, 2024 TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Central Time

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13745243 WEBCAST: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1662340&tp_key=8ea2cf94e0

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2024, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13745243. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at reliance.com for 90 days.

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 320 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2023, Reliance’s average order size was $3,210, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at reliance.com.

Contact:

(213) 576-2428

investor@reliance.com

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400