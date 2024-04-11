WCO National Workshop on the HS Tariff Classification in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

With sponsorship of the German Customs Cooperation Fund (CCF/Germany), a WCO National Workshop on the Tariff Classification of Dairy Products, Food Supplements and Multi-functional High-tech Devices was held in the headquarters of the Customs Administration of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia in Skopje, from 4 to 8 May 2015.

The workshop focused on theoretical and practical aspects of tariff classification in line with the needs expressed by the Customs Administration of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. The participants had an opportunity to discuss with facilitators a number of individual classification issues raised by the Customs Administration.

The participants were also thoroughly informed about WCO Revenue Package, the HS Convention, HS Nomenclature, e-learning modules in the WCO website, the Diagnostic Tool on tariff classification work and related infrastructure, and the fundamental principles of the General Rules and practicalities of HS classification, to ensure correct and uniform application of the Nomenclature.

The Workshop turned out to be a landmark event in addressing issues of tariff classification and the administration of the Customs tariff – one of the most important and complex areas of Customs’ work.