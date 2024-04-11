Malaysia hosts the first WCO A/P Regional Workshop on Revenue Package and Advance Rulings

The first WCO Regional Workshop on Revenue Package and Advance Rulings, funded by CCF Japan, was held in Melaka, Malaysia from 25 to 29 January 2016. It was carried out at the Royal Malaysian Customs Academy (AKMAL) and officially opened by welcoming remarks from the Director of AKMAL, Ms. Azimah Bt. Abd Hamid.

27 Customs officers from Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Iran, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Vanuatu, Vietnam participated in this workshop, facilitated by the WCO Secretariat, and two WCO Accredited Experts from Japan and Indonesia.

During the Workshop, several presentations with respect to advance rulings as well as new tools and instruments developed under the Revenue Package Phase II were presented. At the discussion session, all the participants had an opportunity to evaluate the current situation of their own administrations in the areas of classification, origin and valuation and then seek for possible solutions as a way forward by referring to the “Diagnostic Tool on Tariff Classification, Valuation and Origin Work and Related Infrastructure”. In particular, this Workshop focused on advance rulings since they will play a vital role in promoting trade facilitation as well as maintaining uniform application of those three core areas and also be required or encouraged by the WTO Agreement on Trade Facilitation.

During the Workshop, on 26th January 2016, the Deputy Director of the WCO’s Tariff and Trade Affairs Directorate also delivered his short remark on this year’s International Customs Day which is dedicated to promoting the digitalization of Customs processes under the slogan “Digital Customs: Progressive Engagement”, and highlighted the importance of implementing information and communication technology (ICT) to support the role and function of the Customs Administration.

At the end of the Workshop, all the participants shared the view that well-organized infrastructure formed the basis for objective, predictable and transparent practices in the subject areas and recognized the importance of increasing their institutional capacity to carry out the core Customs functions of classification, origin and valuation in an efficient and effective manner.