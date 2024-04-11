WCO mission to Jordan to support the implementation of an advance ruling system

A WCO Revenue Package national workshop to prepare for the implementation of an advance ruling system for tariff classification, origin and Customs valuation, in accordance with the provisions of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, was held in Amman, Jordan, from 29 January to 2 February 2017. The workshop was funded by United Kingdom (HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC)) and facilitated by a Technical Officer from the WCO Secretariat.

Twenty mid- to high-level Customs officers from Jordan Customs (JCD) participated in the discussions, and used the WCO Diagnostic Tool on Tariff Classification, Valuation and Origin Work and Related Infrastructure to assess the current situation and identify areas for attention.

As a result, a series of action points in relation to an advance ruling system, such as requirements for the legislative framework, procedures, record keeping and a rulings database were identified.

Compliance management, the procedure for dispute settlement, and capacity building for JCD staff, were also considered.

At the end of the workshop, the participants presented to their General Directorate the results of the practical application of the "Diagnostic Tool", including proposals and solutions related to the adoption of an advance ruling system for classification, origin and Customs valuation.