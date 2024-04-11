WCO Strengthens Mongolian Customs' Capacities: Inaugural Workshop on Rules of Origin

The World Customs Organization (WCO) organized the inaugural National Workshop on Rules of Origin for the Mongolian Customs General Administration (MCGA) from 25 to 29 March 2024, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The main objective of this workshop, funded by the Customs Cooperation Fund of Japan (CCF-Japan), was to provide comprehensive training to Customs officials from the MCGA on various aspects of rules of origin for the correct application and efficient implementation of free trade agreements.

In his opening remarks, the Deputy Director General of the MCGA, Mr. Gelegjamts Enkhtaivan, recalled Mongolia's commitment to international trade agreements, such as its membership in the World Trade Organization since 1997, the Japan-Mongolia Economic Partnership Agreement that entered into force in 2016, and its accession to the Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement (APTA) in 2020. In this regard, Mr. Enkhtaivan emphasized that this workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge of MCGA staff in the area of rules of origin, encouraging participants to actively engage in the various sessions of this workshop to gain insights to address the challenges of their daily work. He also expressed his deep appreciation to the WCO and to CCF-Japan for the ongoing technical assistance provided to the MCGA.

On the sidelines of this workshop, WCO experts had the opportunity to meet with the Director General of the MCGA, Mr. Regjiibuu Otgonjargal. During this meeting, he conveyed his profound gratitude to the WCO and CCF-Japan for all the assistance in strengthening the capacities of Mongolian Customs staff. He also expressed a wish for continuous support from the WCO in implementing efficient and modern infrastructure to address challenges within existing and ongoing negotiations of FTAs.

The workshop was attended by 32 participants who focused on the key principles of rules of origin and engaged in practical exercises aimed at applying these rules in real-world scenarios. Furthermore, attendees were equipped with structured knowledge and practical skills to contribute to the correct application and efficient implementation of the free trade agreements in force, as well as to negotiate ongoing ones more effectively.

With Mongolia's increasing integration into the regional and global economy, this workshop plays a pivotal role in enhancing the expertise of customs officials. Through ongoing collaboration and the sharing of knowledge, customs officials are better prepared to navigate the evolving complexities of free trade agreements, particularly those with overlapping rules of origin.