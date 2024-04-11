Electric Powertrain Market worth USD 1,078.18 Billion by 2031 | BorgWarner, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso,

Electric Powertrain Market Growth

The electric powertrain of a vehicle is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Powertrain Market," The electric powertrain market was valued at $83.66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,078.18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

An electric powertrain is the group of components in an electric vehicle that transfers power from the battery to the surface where the vehicle runs. The component in an electric powertrain includes inverter, which converts the battery DC power to AC and drives the induction motor in vehicle for propulsion. Moreover, electric motor is an important part of electric powertrain development as it converts electricity to torque to move the vehicle. The electric powertrain of a vehicle is defined by its performance, comfort, and safety. The automotive powertrain portfolio is diversified and includes many pure electric and hybrid powertrains. In addition, the overall powertrain landscape has become more dynamic and complex with the emergence of technology such as innovation in battery technologies and supportive government policies. For instance, in January 2022, Magna International Inc. unveiled the EtelligentForce, a battery electric 4WD powertrain system for pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles. The system had fewer moving parts than a traditional ICE powertrain, thereby requiring less maintenance.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electric powertrain market based on component, vehicle type, vehicle class, vehicle drive type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the BEV segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan. In addition, the segment is projected to record the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟗.𝟓% during the forecast period. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as PHEV and FCEV.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, the battery segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the on-board charger segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟒.𝟐% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as power electronic controller, motor/generator, converter, and transmission.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger car segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the commercial vehicle segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏.𝟎% during the forecast timespan.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, the mid-priced segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly four-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the luxury segment is also anticipated to record the highest growth with CAGR of nearly 31.1% during the forecast timespan.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the all wheel drive segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global electric powertrain market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the rear wheel drive segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟎.𝟕% during the forecast timespan. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as front wheel drive.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global electric powertrain market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. Moreover, the LAMEA electric power train market is slated to record the highest CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 BorgWarner, Brusa Electronik, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Denso, Hitachi, Magna International Inc., Magneti Marelli Ck Holdings, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Nidec Corporation, Panasonic, Toyota Industries Corporation, Valeo, and Kelly Controls, Inc.

