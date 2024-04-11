I seek leave to make a Ministerial Statement:

[Leave granted]

Mr Speaker, serving as Minister has been one of the greatest privileges of my life.

I have always believed in making the most of every opportunity that has come my way, and I’ve fought hard for the communities and regions I’m so passionate about.

Each one of the portfolios I have been entrusted with – local government, regional roads, and veterans affairs – matters to South Australians and shapes their everyday lives.

Each day, I have worked hard to make a difference, and I’ve met some incredible people.

But nearly a year after my heart attack, I recognise it’s time to step back, in the best interests of my health, my family and my constituents.

From Monday, I will no longer continue as Minister, a position I’ve been honoured to hold.

From next week, my sole focus will be on my electorate of Stuart and local communities across the Upper Spencer Gulf.

Port Pirie, Port Augusta and Whyalla have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring in a new era of economic prosperity for our State.

It will be my job to make sure this opportunity is seized for this generation, and the next.

Stepping back has been a difficult decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make.

This is my call, made with the love and support of my partner Lyn, and my two daughters Hayley and Marisa.

I appreciate the Premier’s understanding when I explained my circumstances and my decision to resign as Minister.

The Premier asked me to stay on until after the Major Economic Summit which was an incredible success for our community.

This decision to resign now allows me to put all of my energy into my role as the Member for Stuart, and I want to assure the house that I will be continuing on as the local MP and I intend to contest the next election in 2026.

The support that the Premier and all my Ministerial colleagues have given me over the past two years has been phenomenal. Being part of a cohesive and hard-working team has been a privilege.

I’d like to acknowledge a few things I’m most proud of and have achieved under this Government.

Having served on Port Pirie Regional Council for two decades, my passion for local government is well-known.

The Local Government Advice Scheme implemented by the previous government, commenced during this term. Despite heavy and misplaced criticism, the work of ESCOSA has provided assurance to councils and ratepayers, and where appropriate, identified risks to their financial sustainability.

Transparency is the key to the Scheme and I urge Elected Members and ratepayers to interrogate the finances of their councils.

Another initiative close to my heart has been to undertake a review of how local government elections are run and how we can get better representation for local communities.

The ideas that have flowed during the public engagement and consultation process have been pleasing and creative – giving me reassurance that councils are important to the community. They want stronger and more diverse representation at the local level.

One of my biggest challenges on becoming Minister for Local Government was how to deal with the neglected mess that was left to me by my predecessors — four years of Coober Pedy Council being under administration, and no plan to get them out of it.

Two years of hard work and providing transparency by putting the facts to the public — especially to the citizens of the township itself — I can say I am confident that we are turning the corner. My successor will, I’m sure, have more to say in the near future.

The Outback Communities Authority is a unique mechanism that works to represent the interests of those tiny communities in outback South Australia, where councils simply do not and cannot exist.

I am proud of the work I have done to reinvigorate and focus the strategic directions of the Board. I thank all the Board members, in particular the Chair, Ms Jan Ferguson, for taking on the challenge and the leadership they continue to show.

I also commenced a process to encourage the Local Government sector to be more bold so as to build its already significant contribution to South Australia’s economic growth.

An important component of this was the development of a partnership accord between State and Local Government that would work to elevate significant Council initiatives that have potential to build on the State’s already significant economic growth.

The Accord, when finalised, will complement the role of the Premier’s Coordinator General, so the machinery of government can prioritise agreed and significant projects proposed by councils.

In a local government context, I have enjoyed the support of Mayor Dean Johnson, president of the Local Government Association.

I also want to acknowledge the hard work of the Office of Local Government, led by Director Alex Hart.

As Minister for Regional Roads, I’ve been determined to drive along as many of our 18,000 kilometres of State-maintained sealed roads, as well as venturing – when possible – onto some of the 9,400 kilometres of our unsealed road network across our beautiful outback.

I’ve spoken with all kinds of travellers, far and wide, and they’re always keen to tell me about the roads they’ve travelled.

When it comes to outback roads, I’ve come to understand the importance of local knowledge.

Mr Speaker, I was very pleased to establish the Outback Roads Consultative Form, with its inaugural meeting next month, co-convened by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport and the Outback Communities Authority.

As I’ve mentioned before in this place, the Intelligent Pavement Assessment Vehicle – the iPAVE 3 – has undertaken groundbreaking survey work now of over 80 per cent of our sealed regional roads, gathering never-before-seen data to better inform our regional roads maintenance program.

I am very proud of my achievements in the Veterans Affairs portfolio and supporting the brave men and women who wear our nation’s uniform continues to be a priority for the South Australian Government.

During this term of Government, we’ve seen some great outcomes for veterans and their families, including:

*$2.075 million dollars in new funding to enable the creation of the Veteran Community Security Framework, consisting of a Comprehensive Outreach Program and Veterans and Family Growth Support Program;

*the inclusion of an identifier tickbox on education admission forms to ensure that children of veterans and ADF members receive adequate support at school;

*the installation of a ‘Thailand Paver’ on the Anzac Centenary Memorial Walk;

*the successful delivery of the Adelaide pilot Cowork Coplay program to support partners of ADF veterans pursue meaningful employment activities and build community connections;

*the relocation of the Legacy Club of South Australia and Broken Hill to the Torrens Parade Ground; and

*the announcement of 19th October, as War Widows Day in South Australia.

There is of course, more work to be done, and the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide’s final report in September will be instrumental in guiding future policy in the Veterans Affairs space.

Thank you to Chantelle Bohan (Veterans SA), Rob Manton and members of the Veterans Advisory Council, Dave Peterson & Cheryl Cates (RSL), Graham Ingerson & Rob Ely (Legacy) just to name a few of the many hundreds of veterans who have supported me over the last two years.

I am confident that all members of this House are determined to support the women and men who have worn our nation’s uniform – whose service and sacrifice has preserved our way of life.

I will continue to support our veteran community and will cherish the friendships I have made with our veterans and their families over the past two years.

Mr Speaker, I say farewell as Minister – however my work as a local member of Parliament representing the people of Stuart, work that I love, continues and I will always put my best foot forward in their interest.

I have always endeavoured to work collaboratively in the public interest with all who are willing to work with me and I look forward to continuing to do so with everyone in this house.

In closing, I’d like to thank my dedicated staff for the past two years and my family who have shown patience and understanding.