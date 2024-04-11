The Hon Geoff Brock MP

Release date: 11/04/24

Throughout his substantial career, he has made his local community a better place.

He has made South Australia a better place.

Geoff has informed me of his resignation from State Cabinet, but importantly his intention to continue to serve as the Member for Stuart.

Minister Brock has served with distinction as the Minister for Local Government, Minister for Regional Roads and Minister for Veterans Affairs since the election of my Government in March 2022.

He served as Minister for Regional Development and Local Government in the Weatherill Government from 2014-2018.

Throughout both his terms in Cabinet, Geoff has provided a strong, independent, regional voice.

Geoff suffered three heart attacks and underwent quadruple bypass surgery at the end of June last year.

Throughout his recovery from his life-changing medical episode, Geoff and I have discussed his ongoing role in the ministry.

I’m grateful that Geoff agreed to stay on in Cabinet through the recent significant Major Economic Summit in the Upper Spencer Gulf.

In our discussions, Minister Brock has expressed a desire to step back from Cabinet so he could focus all of his energy on his role as the Member for Stuart.

I am grateful Geoff intends to continue serving, and will seek re-election as the Member for Stuart – an electorate which he knows well and understands deeply.

I am also thankful we will continue to have Geoff’s guidance, input and advice on key projects which outlined the State Prosperity Project – a transformative opportunity to deliver benefits to our entire state, including the communities he represents.

Geoff has been a champion for jobs in his community and was integral in securing the future of the smelter in Port Pirie. I know he will continue to ensure the Upper Spencer Gulf realises the full potential of the State Prosperity Project.

I want to thank him for his thoughtful and cooperative contribution to State Cabinet.

We have been a stronger Government for it.

I thank Geoff for his service to date, and I also want to thank his partner Lyn and daughters Hayley and Marissa for all of the support they have provided him and will continue to provide him in the years ahead.

In due course, I will make further announcements about a subsequent reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities.