Release date: 11/04/24

In recognition of the range of issues affecting cross-border communities, the Office of Cross Border Commissioner will move to report to the Premier, with the recruitment for the vacant role being advertised in national, state, and regional media over the coming days.

The establishment of a Cross Border Commissioner was a key election commitment to provide more support for South Australia’s regions, strengthen regional communities, and make them more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

It commenced in April 2023 and in its first year of operation engaged in extensive stakeholder consultation and converted the high-level functions that were detailed in the new legislation into a strategic agenda of cross-border focus areas.

When the position became vacant at the end of the year, it presented the Government with an important opportunity to review the role and consider operational and administrative changes.

Analysis of the issues raised during the first year of operation demonstrated the multiportfolio nature of matters facing cross-border communities, leading to the decision to have the role report to the Premier in conjunction with the central agency of the Department of

Premier and Cabinet (DPC).

These changes will increase the whole-of-government focus on cross-border issues, as well as central coordination of actions that involve multiple government departments.

While the recruitment process to fill the role is undertaken, the Chief Executive of DPC, Mr Damien Walker, has been appointed to act in the role of Commissioner.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The Cross Border Commissioner is a vital role which we brought to the election to strengthen and support our border communities across South Australia.

The breadth of issues facing cross-border communities span across multiple government departments, so it is fitting that they have the support of the central agency of DPC.

I look forward to seeing some outstanding candidates apply for this important role.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

I’m delighted that our government is further elevating the importance of cross-border issues and strengthening the mechanisms to address the anomalies that arise from living close to a border.

The first year of the Office of the Cross Border Commissioner identified cross-border challenges in health, accreditations and licensing, transport, education, training, agriculture and more.

The move to the State Government’s central agency will enable cross-portfolio solutions and enhanced outcomes for regional economic development and social wellbeing.