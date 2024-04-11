Greek Health Minister to Speak in London About Greece's Groundbreaking Medical Cannabis Programme
Adonis Georgiadis joins former Wimbledon champion, Pat Cash, and Curaleaf executive chairman, Boris Jordan, at Cannabis Europa in London on 25-26 June, 2024.
The European cannabis sector is experiencing dynamic growth and regulatory evolution, with increasing acceptance and legalisation driving opportunities in medical, wellness, and recreational markets.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greek Health Minister to speak at Cannabis Europa London on Greece’s groundbreaking new medical cannabis programme, joined by Curaleaf executive chairman, Boris Jordan, and former Wimbledon champion, Pat Cash.
— Adonis Georgiadis, Greek Minister for Health
Cannabis Europa, the premier conference for the emerging European cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce its lineup of headline speakers for the 2024 edition.
Set to take place from June 25-26 at the Barbican Centre in London, this year's conference and expo promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of the latest regulatory advancements and investment opportunities in this burgeoning sector. This year's headline speakers for Cannabis Europa London include.
Adonis Georgiadis, Greek Minister for Health: As the Greek Health Minister, Adonis Georgiadis has been instrumental in spearheading the latest cannabis regulatory initiatives in Greece; where 60 year old Anna Paga recently became one of the first ever medical cannabis patients to receive a prescription in the country.
Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman at Curaleaf: The visionary behind Curaleaf, one of the largest and most successful cannabis companies globally, brings unparalleled expertise to Cannabis Europa 2024 as a preeminent leader in the sector. With a proven track record of driving innovation and growth in the industry, Jordan's insights will be invaluable for those seeking to understand the future trajectory of medical cannabis and its impact on global markets.
Pat Cash, Former Wimbledon Champion: Beyond the realm of sports, Pat Cash has become a vocal advocate for the medicinal applications of cannabis. Cash's presence underscores the growing acceptance of cannabis as a legitimate medical treatment and promises to spark engaging discussions on its potential benefits, especially in the realm of sports recovery.
You can see the full line-up of speakers for Cannabis Europa 2024 here, offering attendees a unique opportunity to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and experts from around the world. From networking with potential investors to gaining insights into regulatory frameworks, the conference provides a comprehensive platform for individuals and organisations looking to enter the burgeoning medical cannabis industry or drive their own operation forward.
“The European cannabis sector is experiencing dynamic growth and regulatory evolution, with increasing acceptance and legalisation driving opportunities in medical, wellness, and recreational markets, yet it faces challenges in harmonising regulations across different countries” - Adonis Georgiadis, Greek Minister for Health
“The passage of the Cannabis Act in Germany represents a watershed moment for patients and future adult-use consumers alike. This legislation has set the standard for future cannabis regulatory programs across all of Europe and serves as a wakeup call to U.S. politicians and our regulatory agencies, who continue to stall progress. Curaleaf’s significant investment over three years, established cultivation infrastructure in Portugal, patient platform and complete brand portfolio, ensures we are ready to capitalise on the massive opportunity in Europe.” - Boris Jordan, Curaleaf
Don't miss your chance to be part of the conversation at Cannabis Europa 2024. Register now to secure your place at the forefront of the medical cannabis revolution. For more information and to register, visit: https://cannabis-europa.com
About Cannabis Europa:
Cannabis Europa is the leading conference series focused on shaping the future of medical cannabis in Europe. Through cutting-edge discussions, expert insights, and networking opportunities, Cannabis Europa brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and healthcare professionals to drive innovation and progress in the medical cannabis Sector.
Matt Freemantle
Cannabis Europa
+34 645116528
matt@prohibitionpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube