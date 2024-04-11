Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2030 | Says AMR

nanosatellites and microsatellites

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in production and launch of CubeSats and smaller size and weight of nanosatellite and microsatellite than conventional satellites have boosted the growth of the global 𝐍𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, stringent government regulations and limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for satellite data and increase in demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites from the commercial sector are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07491

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market was valued at $2.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.69 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9%.

Based on application, the earth observation segment accounted for more than half of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand of satellite data for earth observation applications across the globe. The communications segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.7% by 2030. Increase in demand for faster and secure communications throughout the world drives the growth of the segment. The report also includes analysis of space science, technology development, and technology demonstration segments.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players that operate in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market include AAC Clyde Space AB, Astro Digital, Gomspace, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., Sierra Nevada Corpporation, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd., Swarm Technologies Inc., and Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market/purchase-options

By end user, the nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segregated into civil, government, commercial, and military. The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for nanosatellite and microsatellites for various commercial applications globally.

By application, the market is segmented into communications, earth observation, space science, technology demonstration, and technology development. The earth observation segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand of satellite data for earth observation applications across the world.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market. This is due to the key players in the region taking recourse to innovative developments, increase in R&D activities, and increased adoption of innovative technologies in order to develop long-lasting, reliable, and efficient nanosatellite and microsatellites. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.4% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to the rise in production and launch of nanosatellites and microsatellites across several Asian nations such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07491

By end users, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market revenue in 2020, and is projected to maintain the lion's share from 2021 to 2030. This is due to high demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites for various commercial applications. Moreover, this segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% by the end of 2030. The report also includes analysis of civil, government, and military segments.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the communications segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By orbit type, the sun-synchronous segment is projected to lead the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Small Satellite Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-satellite-market-to-reach-13-71-billion-globally-by-2030-at-16-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301471345.html

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/07/05/2473695/0/en/Commercial-Satellite-Imaging-Market-to-Surpass-9-2-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Engines Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/08/18/2501020/0/en/Aircraft-Engines-Market-to-Generate-158-46-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-fuel-systems-market-to-reach-15-7-billion-globally-by-2031-at-6-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301867967.html