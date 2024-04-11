OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg to visit Moldova

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 11 April 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg will visit the Republic of Moldova on 12 April for talks with high-level Moldovan officials and the leadership in Tiraspol.

During his first visit to Moldova as OSCE Chair-in-Office, Borg will focus on the OSCE’s work in Moldova and advancing the Transdniestrian Settlement Process. He will also discuss the challenges facing the country in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine.

In Chisinau, the OSCE Chair Borg will meet with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian.

In Bender, he will meet with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and the Transdniestrian Chief Negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev.

Furthermore, CiO Borg will meet with CiO’s Special Representative on Gender, Liliana Palihovici

On 12 April, the OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg will hold a press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, at 09:40 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Journalists are also invited to attend a concluding press briefing with Chair-in-Office Borg at 18:50 inside of the Delegation Hall of the Chisinau International Airport.

Media representatives are reminded to have their press accreditation documents on them to be able to attend the press briefing.

