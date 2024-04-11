Kegstar, the International Division of MicroStar Logistics, Expands With New Flagship Keg Quality Center in the UK

LONDON, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet growing global demand for complete outsourced keg solutions, Kegstar has begun the buildout of a new flagship Keg Quality Services Center in Milton Keynes, UK. The ~150,000 square foot facility will expand on MicroStar’s industry-leading keg quality capabilities delivering quality and efficiency benefits for customers ranging from small craft brewers to some of the largest, most sophisticated breweries in the world. In addition, this expansion will help lower the beer industry’s carbon footprint by extending the lifespan, and therefore the reuse potential, of its growing network of 1MM+ reusable and shareable steel kegs in the UK and Europe.



“For over 50 years in the U.S. our MicroStar Quality Services (MQS) teams have finetuned a remarkable set of tools and techniques to keep kegs looking and working like new while extending the life of these valuable assets,” said Glen Opp, MicroStar’s Chief Operating Officer. “Now we are bringing these quality programs to the UK and Europe… leveraging our cutting-edge equipment and working with the top equipment manufacturers to continuously improve keg quality and supply chain cost efficiency for our brewers.”

“Brewers are blown away when they tour our operations in the U.S. as these facilities are the most advanced in the world,” said Kegstar’s President, Bryan Place. “Our new facility is just the latest step in our expansion across the UK and Europe… as exciting as this is, it is just the beginning.”

Architected for growth, the new facility in Milton Keynes will also serve as Kegstar’s new headquarters. Councillor Robin Bradburn, Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council and Cabinet Member for Economy and Culture, added, “Our community is proud to welcome Kegstar and support their efforts to reduce the distance empty beer kegs travel, enabling brewers to deliver draft beer in a more economical and sustainable way. Kegstar’s decision to center their growing business in Milton Keynes is further evidence that the city’s business-friendly approach, and central location (halfway between London & Birmingham), is well-positioned for continued growth and development in the years ahead.”

MicroStar also operates a network of facilities globally enabling the company to efficiently repair and maintain its global fleet of over 6 million kegs. To see video highlights of MicroStar’s quality capabilities, click HERE.

About MicroStar Logistics

Founded in 1996, MicroStar Logistics is the world’s leading provider of circular, outsourced supply chain solutions for the beer industry. MicroStar’s highly efficient and sustainable shared keg programs now include over 6 million stainless steel kegs (MicroStar-branded kegs in the US and Kegstar-branded kegs internationally). Its Network Services Division manages reusable assets including returnable plastic pallets. Its Quality Services division extends the life of reusable assets making the most efficient use of finite resources. Visit MicroStarLogistics.com or Kegstar.com to learn more.

