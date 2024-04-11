Hải Phòng proposes a second coastal economic zone to drive regional development

VIETNAM, April 11 - HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng City’s authority is planning to establish a second coastal economic zone in the southern part of the locality, aiming to create a new momentum for the regional development.

At the meeting between the city’s leaders and representatives from embassies, business associations and foreign investors on April 10, Deputy Head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority Bùi Ngọc Hải highlighted the crucial role of economic and industrial zones in the local industrial development.

These zones have contributed significantly, accounting for 80 per cent of the city’s total industrial output, 85 per cent of its import-export value and drawing over 90 per cent of foreign direct investment in the locality.

Việt Nam’s major industrial hub in the North has established 14 industrial zones spanning over 6,000ha and is planning additional 13 zones covering 17,000ha.

The Đình Vũ-Cát Hải economic zone, established in 2008 across 22,000ha, is regarded the most successful coastal economic zone in Việt Nam to date.

“Based on the successful experience in developing the Đình Vũ-Cát Hải economic zone and emergence of new dynamic projects in the southern part of the city, Hải Phòng has decided to request Government’s approval for the establishment of a new economic zone in the south,” Hải said.

The second economic zone, set to be submitted to the Government this year, is projected to cover an estimated area of 20,000 hectares, including a free trade zone spanning 1,000ha.

Hải emphasised that establishing the new economic zone is not only a major milestone for Hải Phòng's growth but also a crucial driver for the broader Tonkin Gulf northern economic region.

Key projects driving the developemtn of the new southern economic zone include a deep-water port in the southern of Đồ Sơn and the Tiên Lãng international airport. Additionally, the construction of a new coastal expressway from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ninh will facilitate efficient movement of goods and transportation connectivity.

This zone is positioned to be a higher-tier destination compared to the Đình Vũ-Cát Hải economic zone with a focus on attracting high-quality investments. It will adopt a modern development model focusing on green practices, digital economy integration and fostering emerging industries like semiconductors and electronic chips. — VNS