Bình Định approves $160 million eco-tourism project

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The central province of Bình Định will have a huge eco-tourism project on an area of 43 hectares with a total investment of more than VNĐ4 trillion (US$160 million).

The Bình Định Economic Zone Management Board on April 10 said that it has accepted the investment policy of Tân Thanh Tourist Area Project located in Tân Thanh urban and tourist area, Nhơn Hội economic zone, Bình Định Province.

This 50-year project will be a high-end tourist and commercial service area associated with the coastal landscape, including hotels, resort villas, entertainment areas, parks and spa.

Once the Tân Thanh Tourist Area project building an ecological resort is put into operation, it will contribute to local tourism development, thereby attracting tourists to Bình Định Province, while creating jobs and income for local people, helping to promote the province's socio-economic development.

This project is located along Cát Hải beach, near Hòn Đụn (Cát Hải commune, Phù Cát district) which is considered one of the ideal swimming locations. — VNS