Reefer Container Market Share and Growth Insights 2024: Exploring the Demand Landscape by 2032

Expansion of international trade and growing demand for fresh and frozen food drive the growth of the reefer container market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expansion of international trade, and growing demand for fresh and frozen food drive the growth of the global 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, high capital investment and operational complexities restricts the market growth. Moreover, advancement in cold chain technologies, and integration of other technology presents new opportunities in the coming years.

The global reefer container market size was valued at $9.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

A reefer container, also known as a refrigerated container, is a type of shipping container used to transport temperature-sensitive items such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. It enables the safe transportation of temperature sensitive goods when the goods are transported to a great distance. This is possible, as the containers are outfitted with sophisticated cooling and heating systems to keep the proper temperature range constant throughout the travel which allows the goods to be transported in secure and desirable condition. Reefer containers also allow accurate temperature control, which is critical for maintaining the quality and freshness of perishable commodities. Furthermore, these containers provide airtight and safe storage, shielding the cargo from outside elements and any contamination.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The leading players operating in the reefer container market are Daikin Industries, Ltd., China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd., Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., Hapag-Lloyd AG, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., SeaCube Containers LLC, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., CMA CGM Group, A.P. Moller – Maersk.

By industry, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting nearly one third of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in international trade, and increase in global consumption of food and beverages is expected to increase the demand for reefer containers globally.

The reefer containers are essential for the any industry that are transporting the perishable or temperature sensitive goods. The containers help to maintain the integrity of any product and helps to monitor the product and the temperature during the transportation. It also helps to maintain the growing demand for any temperature sensitive product either it is food or healthcare product.

Growing demand for fresh and frozen food and expansion of international trade supplement the growth of the reefer container market. However, high capital investment and operational complexities are expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, advancement in cold chain technologies and integration of other technology are expected to create ample opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than one-fourth of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its high volume of agricultural and food exports, that requires reefer container for transportation, thus increasing the demand for the containers in the region.

Another company American seafood is a seafood corporation which specializes in the processing and harvesting of seafood. The company process seafood such as crabs, fish, shrimp, crustaceans. The company is predominantly active in the North Pacific Ocean, their operations are global in scope, with a focus on selling high-quality seafood products to consumers worldwide. It uses reefer containers to carry their perishable fish items throughout their operations. During long-distance exports, these containers are critical for maintaining the proper temperature and keeping the freshness of the seafood. American Seafoods exports their Alaskan king crab to markets in Asia. In Asian market the company sells king crabs, after the king crabs are caught and processed, they are carefully packed into reefer containers. These containers are equipped with advanced cooling systems that maintain the necessary low temperatures to keep the crabs fresh and maintain their quality during transit.

By size, the 20-40 feet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting more than two-fifth of the global reefer container market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the ability to carry greater volumes of package without losing its integrity is expected to increase the demand for 20-40 feet reefer containers in the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By size, the 20-40 feet segment dominated the reefer container market in 2022, in terms of revenue.

Based on industry, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

