Baaka River Recovery Project Launches

Community members will be able to come along and hear more about the important cultural ways of capturing knowledge about river health from the Barkandji Rangers. The event will provide an opportunity for the community to connect, share stories and practices, and listen to our knowledge holders.

The Ngarratja Warrkina project is part of the Darling Baaka Flood Recovery Program and will be delivered over the next year by the Barkandji Prescribed Body Corporate (including the Barkandji Rangers) in partnership with the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) and the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW).

The knowledge-sharing project will incorporate local and Aboriginal knowledge and cultural values to help better inform an understanding of river conditions which is being monitored by DCCEEW with state-of-the- smart buoys that collect real-time data on water quality in Menindee, Lake Wetherell and Wilcannia.

Some of the Barkandji Rangers will also complete an accredited sampling and measurement course, to help ensure local skills and knowledge are available to conduct river health monitoring.

NSW EPA Director of Incident Management and Environmental Health Arminda Ryan said that knowledge gained through an understanding of the long history of local waterways will be invaluable.

“The Barkandji Rangers understand the long history of local waterways and the changes the river has experienced over the years,” Ms Ryan said.

“The Ngarratja Warrkina project will focus on the Barkandji PBC Rangers integrating cultural practices into water monitoring and will include engagement with the community to share water quality data and learning about any changes to river health.

“As part of the program the EPA will meet regularly with the Rangers and visit areas along the Darling Baaka River to share water quality results and to monitor any changes to the river system, which is critical to the health of fish and wildlife in the river.”

A spokesperson for the Barkandji PBC Rangers said we all have clear obligations to the local waterways.

“Our mission is to monitor and protect our waterways, an endeavour that not only serves us now but will benefit future generations as they enjoy the natural beauty of a healthy Baaka,” the spokesperson said.

“Together, we can find innovative solutions to enhance the environment for the betterment of all. This is not merely a goal; it's an ongoing commitment to the earth that sustains us. The support and collaboration with EPA are key in helping us achieve a greener, more sustainable future.”

The NSW EPA and DCCEEW will also be in attendance to speak about the Darling-Baaka Flood Recovery Program and talk to the community about the river health monitoring. This program will run until mid-2025 and combines real-time water quality monitoring via four telemetered buoys in the river, with biological sampling of fish, macroinvertebrates and vegetation to provide an overall assessment of the health of the river.