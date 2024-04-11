Micron Talent Connect - Destination India for Bay Area NRIs in Semiconductors
Global Talent Exchange Announces Exclusive “Micron Talent Connect - Destination India” Event by Micron India for Bay Area NRIs in SemiconductorsSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Talent Exchange, a leading global technology recruitment platform, is thrilled to launch the ‘Micron Talent Connect - Destination India’ by Micron India.
Micron Talent Connect - Destination India will serve as a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange among NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) in the Bay Area, particularly those in the Semiconductor Industry. With a focus on India’s emerging role global semiconductor innovation, the event promises to provide valuable insights into the latest trends, developments, and career opportunities in the field.
Micron has opened its doors for top talent with exciting opportunities in SSD, Memory, NAND, firmware, etc.
Micron Talent Connect - Destination will be held on 6th June, 5 PM - 9 PM (PT), Santa Clara
MEET with fellow NRIs and forge valuable connections
GROW your network
LEARN about the latest trends and innovations in Semiconductors
EXPLORE career opportunities and professional resources
DISCOVER how Micron India is driving the revolution
REKINDLE your ties with India
Top leaders from Micron like Anand Ramamoorthy (Vice President and Managing Director, Micron India), Scott DeBoer (Executive Vice President - Tech & Products), Naga Chandrasekaran (Senior VP - Technology Development), Chris Collins (Sr. Vice President – DRAM Eng), Jason T. Lin (Sr. Vice President – NAND Solutions), Cher Whee Sim (Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition, Mobility and Immigration), and Michelle Martin (Sr Director, GEBP - Technology (R&D) & Products) are featured speakers at the event.
Registrations for the Micron Talent Connect - Destination India are now open! Secure your spot at https://microntalentconnect.globaltalex.com/
“With the Semiconductor market in India estimated to grow to over $100 Billion by the end of the decade and having seen the success with smartphone manufacturing/assembly, India is now looking to catch up with other major players like the US, Taiwan, and Japan”
Anand Ramamoorthy, Vice President and Managing Director at Micron India
About Micron
Micron Technology is a world leader in innovative memory solutions that transforms how the world uses information. For over 45 years, Micron has been instrumental to the world’s most significant technology advancements, delivering optimal memory and storage systems for a broad range of applications.
About Global Talent Exchange (GTX)
Global Talent Exchange is a leading platform that mobilizes talent from tech hubs around the world to areas that are being held back by massive skill shortages. Our #ReturnToIndia program is specifically designed to enable and celebrate talent circulation and the joy of homecoming. We empower the diaspora to create impactful careers and contribute to the nation's growth.
