Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,310 in the last 365 days.

IARC Biobank obtains GIS IBiSA label

10 April 2024

The biobank of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has been granted one of six newly awarded Groupement d’intérêt scientifique (GIS) Infrastructures en Biologie Santé et Agronomie (IBiSA) labels.

This label demonstrates that the IARC Biobank is in full compliance with the criteria of the Charte GIS IBiSA, with a focus on open science – one of the pillars of the IARC Medium-Term Strategy 2021–2025. The GIS IBiSA label is a testament to the high-quality services provided by the IARC Biobank and increases the visibility of the biobank in the French research landscape. In France, 92 biobanks have been awarded the GIS IBiSA label. In 2023, of the 29 institutions that applied for the label, only IARC and five others were successful in their applications.

To build on the IBiSA label, the IARC Biobank team aims to obtain ISO 20387 “Biotechnology & Biobanking” certification by the end of 2025. This standard was developed with the aim of promoting trust in biobanking and will be particularly beneficial to IARC because of the Agency’s international status. ISO 20387 contains requirements enabling biobanks to demonstrate that they are competent and able to provide biological materials and associated data of appropriate quality for research and development.

Read more about GIS IBiSA (in French) 

Read more about the IARC Biobank 

Publication status

Published in section: IARC News

Publication date: 10 April, 2024, 11:43

Direct link: https://www.iarc.who.int/news-events/iarc-biobank-obtains-gis-ibisa-label/

© Copyright International Agency on Research for Cancer 2024

You just read:

IARC Biobank obtains GIS IBiSA label

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more