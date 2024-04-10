IARC Biobank obtains GIS IBiSA label

10 April 2024

The biobank of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has been granted one of six newly awarded Groupement d’intérêt scientifique (GIS) Infrastructures en Biologie Santé et Agronomie (IBiSA) labels.

This label demonstrates that the IARC Biobank is in full compliance with the criteria of the Charte GIS IBiSA, with a focus on open science – one of the pillars of the IARC Medium-Term Strategy 2021–2025. The GIS IBiSA label is a testament to the high-quality services provided by the IARC Biobank and increases the visibility of the biobank in the French research landscape. In France, 92 biobanks have been awarded the GIS IBiSA label. In 2023, of the 29 institutions that applied for the label, only IARC and five others were successful in their applications.

To build on the IBiSA label, the IARC Biobank team aims to obtain ISO 20387 “Biotechnology & Biobanking” certification by the end of 2025. This standard was developed with the aim of promoting trust in biobanking and will be particularly beneficial to IARC because of the Agency’s international status. ISO 20387 contains requirements enabling biobanks to demonstrate that they are competent and able to provide biological materials and associated data of appropriate quality for research and development.

Read more about GIS IBiSA (in French)

Read more about the IARC Biobank