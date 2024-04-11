Community Programs for Outreach and Intervention with Youth and Young Adults at Clinical High Risk for Psychosis
Description
The purpose of this program is to provide trauma-informed, evidence-based interventions to youth and young adults (up to 25 years of age) who are at clinical high risk for psychosis. Recipients will be expected to use evidence-based interventions to: (1) improve symptomatic and behavioral functioning; (2) enable youth and young adults to resume age-appropriate social, academic, and/or vocational activities; (3) delay or prevent the onset of psychosis; and (4) minimize the duration of untreated psychosis for those who develop psychotic symptoms.
Eligibility
Eligibility is statutorily limited to public entities, which includes State governments and territories, governmental units within political subdivisions of a state (e.g., county, city, town), and Federally recognized American Indian/Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Grant
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $5,000,000
Anticipated Number of Awards: 8
Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $650,000 per year
Length of Project: Up to 4 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $650,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.