Community Programs for Outreach and Intervention with Youth and Young Adults at Clinical High Risk for Psychosis

Short Title: CHR-P
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

NOFO Number: SM-24-007

Posted on Grants.gov: Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Application Due Date: Monday, April 08, 2024

Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.104

Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description

The purpose of this program is to provide trauma-informed, evidence-based interventions to youth and young adults (up to 25 years of age) who are at clinical high risk for psychosis. Recipients will be expected to use evidence-based interventions to: (1) improve symptomatic and behavioral functioning; (2) enable youth and young adults to resume age-appropriate social, academic, and/or vocational activities; (3) delay or prevent the onset of psychosis; and (4) minimize the duration of untreated psychosis for those who develop psychotic symptoms.

Eligibility

Eligibility is statutorily limited to public entities, which includes State governments and territories, governmental units within political subdivisions of a state (e.g., county, city, town), and Federally recognized American Indian/Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations.

Award Information

Funding Mechanism: Grant

Anticipated Total Available Funding: $5,000,000

Anticipated Number of Awards: 8

Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $650,000 per year

Length of Project: Up to 4 years

Cost Sharing/Match Required?: Yes

Proposed budgets cannot exceed $650,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

