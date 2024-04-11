Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Is Hottest Trends in 2024: Capgemini, CBRE Group, Cognizant
Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market will witness a 5.7% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2030
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Capgemini (France), CBRE Group (United States), Cognizant (United States), Datamatics (India), Everest Group (United States), Exlservice Holdings (United States), Genpact (United States), HCL Technologies (India), HPE (United States), IBM (United States), Infosys (India), Invensis (India), NCR Corporation (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro (India), WNS Global Services (India).
— Nidhi Bhawsar
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing market to witness a CAGR of 5.76% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises) by Type (Business Support Outsourcing Services, Specific Function Outsourcing Services, Universal Terminal Outsourcing Services) by End User (BFSI, IT and telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing market size is estimated to increase by USD 65.9 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 27.3 Billion.
Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) refers to the practice of outsourcing various financial and accounting functions of an organization to a third-party service provider. This can include services such as accounts payable/receivable, payroll processing, financial reporting, tax preparation, and more.
Market Drivers
• Cost reduction through labor arbitrage and economies of scale.
Market Trend
• Increasing adoption of cloud-based accounting solutions.
Opportunities
• Expansion of BPO services beyond traditional finance and accounting functions.
Market Restraints:
• Concerns over data security and privacy risks associated with outsourcing.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
