HSBC Bank plc : Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, April 11, 2024



WPP Finance 2013

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: WPP Finance 2013 Guarantor (if any): WPP plc, WPP 2005 Limited, WPP Jubilee Limited Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000 / EUR 650,000,000 Description: 3.625% due 12th September 2029 / 4% due 12th September 2033 Offer price: 99.332 / 99.639 Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

