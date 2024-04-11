Submit Release
HSBC Bank plc : Post Stabilisation Notice

WPP Finance 2013

 Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: WPP Finance 2013
Guarantor (if any): WPP plc, WPP 2005 Limited, WPP Jubilee Limited
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 600,000,000                           / EUR 650,000,000
Description: 3.625% due 12th September 2029   / 4% due 12th September 2033    
Offer price: 99.332                                            / 99.639
Stabilising Manager: HSBC Bank plc


