St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Driver's License Suspended - Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002702
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4-10-24 at 2309 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tulip St. / South St., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- ACCUSED #1: DUI - Drug (#4), Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal
- ACCUSED #2: Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)
ACCUSED #1: Jeremy Bush
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT
ACCUSED #2: Janita Ledoux
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Tulip Street and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed several motor vehicle violations involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Jeremy Bush (45) of Sutton. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Bush exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Bush revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on June 17, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges. Bush’s vehicle was also transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks pending a search warrant.
During the traffic stop, Troopers identified the passenger in the vehicle to be Janita Ledoux (36) of Lyndon. Ledoux was found to be in violation of her conditions of release. Ledoux was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on May 20, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges. Troopers provided Ledoux a courtesy ride back to her residence following the conclusion of the roadside investigation.
ACCUSED #1: Jeremy Bush
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-17-24 at 0830 hours
ACCUSED #2: Janita Ledoux
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-20-24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
