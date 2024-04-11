Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #4, Driver's License Suspended - Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4002702         

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                          

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  4-10-24 at 2309 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Tulip St. / South St., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION(S): 

  • ACCUSED #1:  DUI - Drug (#4), Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal

  • ACCUSED #2: Violation of Conditions of Release (x5)

 

ACCUSED #1:  Jeremy Bush

AGE:  45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Sutton, VT

 

ACCUSED #2:  Janita Ledoux

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of Tulip Street and South Street in Lyndon, VT, when they observed several motor vehicle violations involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Jeremy Bush (45) of Sutton. During the course of the investigation, Troopers observed Bush exhibiting several signs of impairment. Troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests, resulting in Bush revealing additional indicators of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, where he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on June 17, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges. Bush’s vehicle was also transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks pending a search warrant.

 

During the traffic stop, Troopers identified the passenger in the vehicle to be Janita Ledoux (36) of Lyndon. Ledoux was found to be in violation of her conditions of release. Ledoux was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on May 20, 2024, at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges. Troopers provided Ledoux a courtesy ride back to her residence following the conclusion of the roadside investigation.

 

ACCUSED #1:  Jeremy Bush        

LODGED:  Yes

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME:  6-17-24 at 0830 hours

 

ACCUSED #2:  Janita Ledoux

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Yes

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT:  Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME:  5-20-24 at 0830 hours

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

