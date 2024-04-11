Type 2 Diabetes Market Size to Reach US$ 42.8 Billion by 2034 with CAGR of 5.64%

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How big is the type 2 diabetes market?

The type 2 diabetes market reached a value of US$ 23.4 Billion in 2023 and expected to reach US$ 42.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64% during 2024-2034.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Type 2 diabetes market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the Type 2 diabetes market.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends:

Type 2 diabetes is caused by lifestyle factors, such as obesity, lack of physical activity, and poor diet, that affects the metabolization of glucose in the body. It includes symptoms like rising thirst and urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and slow-healing wounds. It causes bad circulation and nerve damage in the feet. It generates a high risk of developing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including heart disease, stroke, and hypertension. It affects nerves that control the stomach muscles, leading to obstruction in gastric emptying and symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, bloating, and heartburn.

Presently, the growing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets, along with the rising aging population across the globe, are offering a favorable market outlook. Additionally, the increasing incidence of various risk factors like high blood pressure, a family history of diabetes, certain medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and obesity, are strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to introduce new medications, devices, and digital health solutions are supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of various oral medications, such as metformin, sulfonylureas, and meglitinides, to lower blood sugar levels is bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the growing awareness among the masses about non-invasive procedures, such as the oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) and the intravenous glucose tolerance test (IVGTT), to lower the risk of infection is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising occurrence of insulin resistance that prevents glucose from entering the cells is stimulating the growth of the market around the world. Apart from this, the increasing importance of personalized approaches to diabetes management is impelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising employment of smart insulin that can activate automatically in response to high blood pressure and to reduce the chance of hypoglycemia is propelling the growth of the market.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the Type 2 diabetes market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the Type 2 diabetes market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Type 2 diabetes marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Type 2 diabetes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the Key Players:

Merck

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Boehringer Ingelheim

