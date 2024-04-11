Submit Release
Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel on AO No. 18 prohibiting government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices

April 11, 2024

Let's reject the wang-wang mentality!

We definitely agree and we laud the President for issuing Administrative Order No. 18. As public officials, it is our responsibility to set an example to our constituents especially when it comes to dealing with traffic. Huwag na po tayong dumagdag sa kalbaryo ng ating mga kababayang araw-araw na tinitiis ang trapik sa iba't ibang lugar sa bansa.

It is also about time to limit the sale of sirens, blinkers, dome lights and other similar emergency devices to vehicles for official use by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Police Departments, Fire Departments, and hospital ambulances only.

