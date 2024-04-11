Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market worth $226.3 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Allied Market Research

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Mode of charging (Plug-in charging, Wireless charging), by Charging level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by End User (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".

As per the report, the global electric vehicle charging station industry accounted for $16.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17391

An electric vehicle charging station is a device or equipment that is used to connect electric vehicle and plug-in electric vehicle to a source of electricity to recharge them. Charging stations are installed at public locations such as shopping centers, parking and others, by private companies or electric utility companies. In addition, electric vehicle charging station provides different types of charging levels such as level 1, level 2, and level 3. Moreover, electric vehicle charging stations have multiple configurations such as wall-mounted or free-standing, single charging head or multi-head, commercial or residential grade, and indoor or outdoor installment.

The plug-in charging segment dominated the market growth

𝐁𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠, the plug-in charging segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is estimated to dominate the global wireless video surveillance market throughout the forecast period. The majority of electric vehicle stations are equipped with AC level 1 or 2 charging systems. These systems are preferred for charging electric vehicles at home as well as commercial areas. Charging stations at workplaces or different public locations may further strengthen the market for plug-in electric vehicle charging solutions for residential and commercial charging stations. However, the wireless charging segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period, as wireless charging offers flexible operation for broad range of vehicles.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17391

The level 3 segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

𝐁𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥, the level 3 segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period, as level 3 charging systems require expensive hardware, making their installations primarily suitable at public station only. However, the level 2 segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifth of the global EV charging station market, as this type of charging equipment is compatible with all the plug-in electric vehicles and electric vehicles.

The residential segment held the lion's share

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the residential segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global EV charging station market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. Many drivers or owners of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles charge their vehicles overnight at home using AC level 1 or AC level 2 chargers. However, the commercial segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period. commercial charging stations are usually installed at workplaces, hotels, shopping malls, airports, business parks, and retail outlets. In addition, DC quick chargers are preferable at short-stop locales such as drugstores or convenience stores, as consumers make short stops at these places.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging station market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, government regulations, increase in fuel prices, and rise in trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles. However, the market across Europe is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period, due to government initiatives to reduce the emission of harmful gases from internal combustion engine vehicles and advent of new range of electric vehicle.

Major market players

ABB Ltd.

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

General Electric Company

Plugless Power Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

AeroVironment Inc.

Moser Services Group

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/purchase-options

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-carport-charging-station-market-A07888 - Solar Carport Charging Station Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market - Electric Vehicle Charging System Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fueling-station-market-A08501 - Hydrogen Fueling Station Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-market - Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030