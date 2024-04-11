Pneumonia Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2024-2034

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The pneumonia market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% during 2024-2034. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the pneumonia market in the United States, EU5 (including Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. It covers aspects such as treatment methods, drugs available in the market, drugs in development, the proportion of various therapies, and the market’s performance in the seven major regions. Additionally, the report evaluates the performance of leading companies and their pharmaceutical products. Current and projected patient numbers across these key markets are also detailed in the report. This study is essential for manufacturers, investors, business planners, researchers, consultants, and anyone interested or involved in the pneumonia market.

Pneumonia Market Trends:

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in lungs filled with fluid or pus. It is caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or other microorganisms. It shows symptoms, such as chest discomfort and pain, mainly while coughing. It causes difficulty in breathing, especially during physical activity or while lying down. It can also cause generalized muscle soreness or aches, leading to the feeling of discomfort. It can make individuals extremely tired or weak, affecting their ability to carry out daily activities.

At present, the growing aging population across the globe, along with rising physiological changes that can impair lung function and increase the risk of infection, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising popularity of nebulized medications due to their various benefits over oral therapies, such as enhanced drug distribution and better absorption, is bolstering the growth of the market. In line with this, rising levels of air pollution that can irritate the respiratory tract and weaken the defenses of the body against infections are facilitating the market growth. Moreover, increasing climate changes, including fluctuations in temperature, humidity, and precipitation are strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising number of chronic disorders around the world, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, and heart disease, are contributing to the market growth. In addition, increasing viral respiratory infections, including influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), that can cause severe respiratory illness and complications are supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the growing incidences of exposure to hazardous chemicals and smoking, which damage the respiratory system and impair the lungs to clear bacteria and other harmful substances, is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising employment of effective antibiotics like macrolides and penicillin to support the immune system and decrease symptoms associated with the ailment is stimulating the growth of the market.

Countries Covered:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

• Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

• Historical, current, and future performance of the pneumonia market

• Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

• Sales of various drugs across the pneumonia market

• Reimbursement scenario in the market

• In-market and pipeline drugs

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current pneumonia marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs:

• Drug Overview

• Mechanism of Action

• Regulatory Status

• Clinical Trial Results

• Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs:

• Drug overview

• Mechanism of action

• Regulatory status

• Clinical trial results

• Drug uptake and market performance

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pneumonia market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the Key Players:

Allergan

Merck Sharp and Dohme

Shionogi

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

