Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman to Brunei Darussalam, 11 to 15 April 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman, will visit Brunei from 11 to 15 April 2024 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Minister Maliki will have an audience with the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, as well as other members of the Royal Family to convey the Hari Raya greetings of Singapore’s leaders.

Minister Maliki and the Singapore delegation will attend the Open Houses of current and former Brunei Ministers as well as senior Brunei personalities. He will be the Guest-of-Honour at the Hari Raya Open House hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Brunei on 14 April 2024.

Minister Maliki will also officiate a joint community project by the Brunei Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Association in Brunei to refurbish some damaged bridges in Kampong Ayer. The project is part of the “SG Cares” donation drive launched by the Singapore Association to raise $40,000 for various community projects in Brunei in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations which Singapore and Brunei are celebrating this year.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by his spouse Madam Sadiah Shahal, Minister of State (Prime Minister’s Office) Desmond Tan and his spouse Madam Tara Heng, and Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 APRIL 2024