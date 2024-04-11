Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2014 - By Industry Demand, Leading Players, Regional Overview And Forecast To 2021

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market to Witness Growth Acceleration by 2021

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report titled "Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market," projecting substantial growth in the market from 2014 to 2021. The report forecasts that the market, valued at $982 million in 2015, is poised to reach $1,856 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2016-2022. Automotive applications are expected to dominate the market, with Asia-Pacific leading in 2015 and maintaining its position throughout the study period.

Bio-based platform chemicals are widely used in various industries due to their high-performance thermoplastic properties. The demand for these chemicals has surged due to their exceptional characteristics such as chemical and corrosion resistance, alongside easy moldability. The report focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities in the bio-based platform chemicals market, particularly in automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, industrial, medical/healthcare, and other sectors. It analyzes market trends across different regions and forecasts future growth opportunities by examining government regulations and policies, which contribute to increased consumer acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals.

Key drivers of the global bio-based platform chemicals market include the material's unique properties, technological advancements, and its potential to replace metals and other polymers. Increased demand for automobiles, advanced electrical & electronic products, and supportive environmental regulations are expected to further drive market growth. The report highlights the automotive sector as the leading application of bio-based platform chemicals, followed closely by electrical & electronics, driven by advancements in both industries.

Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemical Research at Allied Market Research, notes that bio-based platform chemicals are gaining traction in aerospace applications due to their cost-effective flammability, smoke, and toxicity performance.

Key findings from the study include:

- Bio-based platform chemicals in the automotive application segment dominated in 2015 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

- China leads the consumption of bio-based platform chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India.

- The electrical & electronics application is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5%.

- The U.S. is the leading market for bio-based platform chemicals, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

- Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global bio-based platform chemicals market in 2015 and is expected to maintain this position, driven by increased consumption in automotive and electrical & electronics industries.

Prominent players profiled in the report include Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill, Inc., DSM, Metabolix, Inc., GF Biochemicals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and Prinova LLC. These market players have adopted several business strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain their foothold in the market.

