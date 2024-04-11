Police conduct awareness talk at Honiara Central market

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have conducted an awareness talk at Honiara Central market as part community engagement in preparation for the joint elections next week.

The objective of the program was to conduct awareness to the community and public to know their rights and responsibilities and also to work together with the police for safe, secure and peaceful Solomon Islands during the joint elections.

Director National Community Policing Department (NCPD) Superintendent John Matamaru introduced the team and briefed about the joint elections 2024 and encouraged the public to work together with the police.

Director Matamaru says, “All registered voters have the right to make their own choice on who they should vote for to represent them. Voters should not accept any candidate or any agent of a candidate who attempts to influence who you should vote for by promising them goods or any other rewards.”

Superintendent Matamaru says, “Stay away from any illegal gatherings with the intention to disturb the voting process. Report to Police any candidate who attempts to bribe them for their vote.

“I must strongly appeal to the public to report to the police any of its officers seen to support any particular candidate or any political party,” says NCPD Director.

Mr. Matamaru says, “There will be a liquor ban from 16 to 26 April 2024 and police will enforce this liquor ban. The public are reminded to report anti-social behavior and criminal activities to police and help police to ensure the safety of the Solomon Islands community.”

He says, “Police will remove anyone who seems to be drunk with alcohol, kwaso (homebrew) or any other illegal substance in or around any polling booth.”

