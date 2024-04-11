Polyphenylene Sulfide Global Market Report 2014 - By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2022

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market is Expected to Reach $1,856 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market," forecasting significant growth in the PPS market from 2014 to 2022. The report estimates that the market, which accounted for $982 million in 2015, is poised to reach $1,856 million by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during 2016-2022. Automotive applications are expected to dominate the market, with Asia-Pacific leading in 2015 and maintaining its position throughout the study period.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1517

PPS is prized in automotive and electrical & electronics manufacturing for its high-performance thermoplastic properties. Its rising demand is fueled by its exceptional characteristics such as chemical and corrosion resistance, alongside easy moldability. The report focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities in the PPS market, particularly in automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, industrial, medical/healthcare, and other sectors. It analyzes market trends across different regions and forecasts future growth opportunities by examining government regulations and policies, which contribute to increased consumer acceptance of PPS.

Key drivers of the global PPS market include the material's unique properties, technological advancements, and its potential to replace metals and other polymers. Increased demand for automobiles, advanced electrical & electronic products, and supportive environmental regulations are expected to further drive market growth. The report highlights the automotive sector as the leading application of PPS, followed closely by electrical & electronics, driven by advancements in both industries.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1517

Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemical Research at Allied Market Research, notes that PPS is gaining traction in aerospace applications due to its cost-effective flammability, smoke, and toxicity performance.

Key findings from the study include:

- PPS in the automotive application segment dominated in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%.

- China leads PPS consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by India.

- Electrical & electronics application is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5%.

- The U.S. is the leading market for PPS, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

- Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global polyphenylene sulfide market in 2015 and is expected to maintain this position, driven by increased consumption in automotive and electrical & electronics industries.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenylene-sulfide-market/purchase-options

Prominent players profiled in the report include Solvay, Toray, Celanese Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, DIC Corporation, Kureha Corporation, SK Chemicals, Chengdu Letian Plastics Co Ltd., SABIC, and ALBIS.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Advanced High-Strength Steel Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-high-strength-steel-market

metal & metal ores market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-and-metal-ores-market

Protective & Marine Coatings Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protective-and-marine-coatings-market

Polyethylene Films Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyethylene-film-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.