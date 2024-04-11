Gaslight Cafe: The John Mitchell Story comes to life on stage at The Cutting Room NYC, April 27 & April 28
A thrilling theatrical experience transports you to the beatnik 60s where musical icons & poets Bob Dylan, Dave Van Ronk, Jack Kerouac & more got their start.
Gaslight Café, The John Mitchell Story comes to The Cutting Room, NYC for a Live Immersive Experience.
New York, New York (April 10, 2024) – The producers of Gaslight Café: The John Mitchell Story are thrilled to announce two special performances at The Cutting Room, NYC. Join us on Saturday, April 27th at 9 pm and Sunday, April 28th at 2 pm for an unforgettable journey back to the beatnik era of the early 1960s.
About: Gaslight Café, The John Mitchell Story
The iconic Gaslight Café comes to life on stage at The Cutting Room in April 2024 for only two performances. ” Gaslight Café: The John Mitchell Story,” is a thrilling theatrical experience that will transport audiences back to the beatnik era of the early 1960s where many of Americas musical icons and poets such as Bob Dylan, Dave Van Ronk, beat-poet Jack Kerouac and many more got their start. This harmonious journey follows the story of entrepreneur John Mitchell as he overcomes gigantic obstacles to create the legendary Gaslight Café in Greenwich Village.
On April 27th, 2024, at 9 pm, and April 28th at 2 pm, audiences can experience this historical mecca at The Cutting Room NYC, located at 44 East 32 Street New York City 10016. Doors open at 8:30 pm on Saturday night and at 1 pm on Sunday for this unforgettable experience of music, poetry, and storytelling.
Featuring the incredible musical performances of a talented cast of young singers and musicians, this story brings to life the creative minds that honed their craft at the iconic Gaslight Café in the tumultuous era of fighting for civil rights, women’s rights, gay rights, spousal rights, protest marches, the Red Scare as well as Hollywood Blacklists.
With six-time Grammy winner Jimmy Hoyson at the musical helm, audiences can expect to be enthralled by the story of an old coal cellar that gave the world many of the most influential Beat novelists and poets and Folk musicians and songwriters of the Twentieth Century: Peter, Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Dave Van Ronk, Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac—and of course, Nobel prize winner, Bobby Dylan. The story you will experience in this play is not only based on true events, but it is also told as if it has never been told before.
About the Cast: The cast of actors includes John Mitchell's granddaughter Julia Conley Mitchell as Miss Beatnik, Angel, and David Anthony Buglione, as John Mitchell. They have been carefully selected to portray their characters with historical accuracy. Ross Wyld will be featured as the one and only Bobby Dylan.
The introduction to the performance will be given by author of “My Greenwich Village: Dave, Bob, and Me, Terri Thal. Terri was also the wife of Dave Van Ronk, and Bob Dylan’s first manager.
Through the highs and lows of the beatnik era, including the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, audiences will witness how John Mitchell's vision helped change the world through music, poetry, and comedy.
Producers: Lynda B Schneider, Jimmy Hoyson, Dave A Buglione with the assistance of Associate Producer’s Julia Mitchell-Conley and Norlanda M Schneider
Don't miss this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience on April 27, 2024, at The Cutting Room NYC. Tickets are available now and are sure to sell out quickly.
For more information contact Lynda B Schneider (412-720-4645) and to purchase tickets, visit www.thecuttingroomnyc.com.
WHEN: April 27th at 9 pm April and 28th at 2 pm, 2024
WHERE: The Cutting Room, NYC
The Cutting Room
44 East 32nd St, New York, NY, 10016
