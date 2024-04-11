Minister Michael McGrath travels to Luxembourg to represent Ireland at ECOFIN and Eurogroup meetings
Following on from the breakfast, ECOFIN Ministers will review the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility, its mid-term evaluation and conclusions. There will then be an exchange of views on the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine including a presentation from the Commission. Following on from this, there will be further discussion ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors and the annual meetings of the IMF.