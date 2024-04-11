Smart Pillows Market Insights: 2024, Progressive Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast to 2032

Smart pillows Industry

Significant increase in sleep-related issues and a large population of Generation X and Baby Boomers propels the demand for smart pillows

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart pillows Market are pillows that have additional features such as snoring control, shape adjustment, sleep tracker, and others. Technological advancements and innovations improve their efficiency; thereby, increasing their demand. Also, its design is comfortable and convenient for patients and old-aged people, which leads to an increase in its sales.



Sleep is essential for refining mental and physical health and improve the quality of life. Surge in awareness among people about the importance of sleep and deprived sleep due to busy lifestyle promotes the utility of products like smart pillows. Smart pillows can detect sleeping patterns and also can measure restlessness, or disturbances if any. In this way, smart pillows can help in dealing with these medical concerns well in advance before they lead to serious health issues in an individual. With this smart pillows have an inbuilt mechanism that can easily detect and control snoring for the user.

Furthermore, poor sleep, harder time falling asleep, and snoring can have a severe impact on the health of old aged people. It gives rise to cognitive problems such as dementia, attention deficiency, cognitive decline, and poor memory, rapidly deteriorating coordination, and mobility. Along with this, sleeping problems lead to the enhancement of heart diseases, weight problems, and diabetes. Thus, the use of smart pillows has experienced growth among the Baby Boomers and Generation X. The geriatricians from all across the globe are also recommending the use of smart pillows to avoid severe health problems.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The COVID-19 outbreak has dropped the overall performance of the smart pillow market.

• Lockdown has led to the shutting down of various manufacturing units globally, which hinders the production.

• The cost of production was already high for smart pillows, and now with the Corona Pandemic the supply chain is disrupted.

• Export-import activities are at a halt.

• Although focusing on online distribution channels can increase sales.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

A growing number of people are facing obesity, diabetes, heart diseases, which are associated with snoring habits. Hence, this becomes a key driving factor for the global smart pillows market growth. Large investment in research and development by the manufacturers and recommendation of the product by doctors & medical institutions is anticipated to stimulate the demand for smart pillows globally.

However, the high cost of the production of smart pillows hinders its growth to a great extent. Also, the cost of maintenance of smart pillows as compared to conventional pillows is high, which is affecting the smart pillow market growth all over the globe. Another reason that hampers the sales of smart pillows is its high price, which makes it unaffordable for middle-class consumers.

Sleep deprivation causes many chronic illnesses, and smart pillows have proven to be the best solution to prevent disorders related to sleeplessness or improper sleeping habits. Awareness of the product creates lucrative opportunities for smart pillow manufacturers in the coming future. Many untapped markets are expected to open up because of numerous features of smart pillows like meditation guidance, cooling technology, different sleep modes, and others. Advancement in innovation is a huge opportunity to propel the growth of the global smart pillow market.

The global smart pillows market trends are as follow:

Addition of Advanced Innovative Features:

• Smart pillows named Sunrise Smart Pillows were launched in April 2017 with a kick start. The unique feature of these smart pillows is that they have light strips on both ends, which replicates the light of sun rays and help in waking up the sleeper. Blue light is considered to awaken a person considerably better, and hence this feature will help in attracting customers.

• Some smart pillows are coming up with inbuilt Bluetooth speakers, which can be used for listening to music or reading audiobooks, ultimately providing relaxation to mind and body.

• The researchers at the Northern Illinois University, in January 2019 created a noise-canceling feature. This feature detects and takes note of snoring patterns and produces the sound waves of the same magnitude, thereby canceling the noise.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart pillows industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global smart pillows market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global smart pillows market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global smart pillows market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



Questions Answered in the Smart Pillows Market Research Report:

• What are the leading market players active in the smart pillows market?

• What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

By Product Type

• Anti-snoring

• Multifunctional

By Material

• Latex Pillow

• Foam Pillow

• Down & Feather Pillow

• Wool/Cotton Pillow

• Polyester Pillow

• Others

By Stakeholder

• Smart Pillow Manufacturers

• Smart Pillow Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Smart Pillow Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

• Others

By Application

• Residential

• Hotel

• Hospital

• Nursing Home

• School

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Sleep Smart Pillow,

• 0minds,

• Smart Nora,

• Gio Clavis,

• Sunrise Smart Pillow,

• Moona,

• Dream Pad,

• Motion Pillow,

• Advanced Sleep Technologies LLC,

• iSense Sleep,

• Pressure Profile Systems Inc



