Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,255 in the last 365 days.

Minister Bheki Cele leads community Izimbizo in high crime areas, 11 to 14 Apr

As part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality through the aggressive policing intervention Operation Shanela which has seen the arrest of over 500 thousand suspects. The Police Ministry is turning its focus on improving community policing through  fostering relations between communities and the police. 

This week Police Minister, General Bheki Cele together with the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will lead a series of community Izimbizo in some of the country’s high crime areas. 

The community engagements will focus on addressing serious and violent crimes impacting these communities as well as the police’s responses to these crimes. 

Members of the media are invited to attend the walk-about with residents and community meetings which will unfold as follows:

KWAZULU-NATAL

Mariannhill Ministerial Imbizo
Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024
Time: 09:00
Walkabout: KwaMamdekazi Taxi rank
Imbizo venue: Dassenhoek Community Hall, KwaMamdekazi; Mariannhill

GAUTENG

Vanderbijlpark Ministerial Imbizo
Date: Friday, 12 April 2024
Time: 14:00
Walkabout: Dr Molefi Olifant Secondary School, Bophelong 
Imbizo venue: Marikana Informal Settlement (Old airfield) Vanderbijlpark

WESTERN CAPE

Hanover Park Ministerial Imbizo 
Date: Sunday, 14 April 2024
Time: 09:00
Walkabout: Hanover Park bus terminal; Surran Road 
Venue: Voorspoed Primary School; Phillipi 

Media enquiries:

Lirandzu Themba 
Police Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 604 9080

Brig Athlenda Mathe
SAPS NATIONAL
Cell: 082 040 8808

You just read:

Minister Bheki Cele leads community Izimbizo in high crime areas, 11 to 14 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more