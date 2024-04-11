Minister Bheki Cele leads community Izimbizo in high crime areas, 11 to 14 Apr

As part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality through the aggressive policing intervention Operation Shanela which has seen the arrest of over 500 thousand suspects. The Police Ministry is turning its focus on improving community policing through fostering relations between communities and the police.

This week Police Minister, General Bheki Cele together with the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will lead a series of community Izimbizo in some of the country’s high crime areas.

The community engagements will focus on addressing serious and violent crimes impacting these communities as well as the police’s responses to these crimes.

Members of the media are invited to attend the walk-about with residents and community meetings which will unfold as follows:

KWAZULU-NATAL

Mariannhill Ministerial Imbizo

Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024

Time: 09:00

Walkabout: KwaMamdekazi Taxi rank

Imbizo venue: Dassenhoek Community Hall, KwaMamdekazi; Mariannhill

GAUTENG

Vanderbijlpark Ministerial Imbizo

Date: Friday, 12 April 2024

Time: 14:00

Walkabout: Dr Molefi Olifant Secondary School, Bophelong

Imbizo venue: Marikana Informal Settlement (Old airfield) Vanderbijlpark

WESTERN CAPE

Hanover Park Ministerial Imbizo

Date: Sunday, 14 April 2024

Time: 09:00

Walkabout: Hanover Park bus terminal; Surran Road

Venue: Voorspoed Primary School; Phillipi

Media enquiries:

Lirandzu Themba

Police Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 082 604 9080

Brig Athlenda Mathe

SAPS NATIONAL

Cell: 082 040 8808