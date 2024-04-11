Minister Bheki Cele leads community Izimbizo in high crime areas, 11 to 14 Apr
As part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminality through the aggressive policing intervention Operation Shanela which has seen the arrest of over 500 thousand suspects. The Police Ministry is turning its focus on improving community policing through fostering relations between communities and the police.
This week Police Minister, General Bheki Cele together with the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by National Commissioner Fannie Masemola will lead a series of community Izimbizo in some of the country’s high crime areas.
The community engagements will focus on addressing serious and violent crimes impacting these communities as well as the police’s responses to these crimes.
Members of the media are invited to attend the walk-about with residents and community meetings which will unfold as follows:
KWAZULU-NATAL
Mariannhill Ministerial Imbizo
Date: Thursday, 11 April 2024
Time: 09:00
Walkabout: KwaMamdekazi Taxi rank
Imbizo venue: Dassenhoek Community Hall, KwaMamdekazi; Mariannhill
GAUTENG
Vanderbijlpark Ministerial Imbizo
Date: Friday, 12 April 2024
Time: 14:00
Walkabout: Dr Molefi Olifant Secondary School, Bophelong
Imbizo venue: Marikana Informal Settlement (Old airfield) Vanderbijlpark
WESTERN CAPE
Hanover Park Ministerial Imbizo
Date: Sunday, 14 April 2024
Time: 09:00
Walkabout: Hanover Park bus terminal; Surran Road
Venue: Voorspoed Primary School; Phillipi
Media enquiries:
Lirandzu Themba
Police Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 604 9080
Brig Athlenda Mathe
SAPS NATIONAL
Cell: 082 040 8808