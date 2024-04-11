Deputy Minister Nobuhel Nkabane addresses Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Symposium, 11 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane (MP), will on Thursday 11 April 2024, deliver a keynote address the inaugural symposium for Artisanal Small-Scale Miners (ASM) and Emerging Miners (EM) in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Hosted by Mintek in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the symposium seeks to empower the Emerging and Artisanal Small-Scale Miners with the right tools and technologies to progress in the sector. It is through such support that the future of these sectors can be elevated.

The one-day symposium will also discuss and address the challenges faced by both sectors across various stages of the mining value chain. It will feature a panel of expert speakers who will establish a way forward on how these challenges could be mitigated for the growth and development of both sectors.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the symposium as per the details below:

Date: 11 April 2024

Time: 09:00

Venue: Mintek Auditorium, 200 Malibongwe Drive, Randburg, Johannesburg

To RSVP, contact:

Mr Solomon Phetla on Solomon.Phetla@dmre.gov.za or 083 650 4395

For media enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

