Episcopal elections for the ACK Dioceses of Nambale, Nyahururu and Nakuru held

Elections for the Next Bishops in the ACK Dioceses of Nambale, Nyahururu and Nakuru have been held.

Duly constituted electoral collages in the respective Dioceses met earlier today, marking the end of the Bishops’ selection processes. The Dioceses have been undergoing transition after the retirement of the former Bishops in December 2023.

ACK Diocese of Nakuru

In the ACK Diocese of Nakuru, Ven. Canon Anthony Mambo is the Bishop elect. The 55-year-old has been serving as the vicar of All Saints Naivasha Parish in the Diocese. He will become the 6th Bishop of the Diocese, taking over from the (RTD) Rt. Rev. Joseph Muchai. Canon Mambo has served in the Diocese for over 20 years, including as vicar in several Parishes within the Diocese. He holds governance roles in various organizations and Departments within the Diocese.

Canon Mambo holds a master’s degree in Development studies, an undergraduate Degree in Psychology from Egerton University, a Higher Diploma in Psychological Counseling from the Kenya institute of Professional Counseling (Kenya Methodist University) and a Diploma in Theology from St. Paul’s University. He is currently pursuing PhD in development Studies from Kisii University.

ACK Diocese of Nambale

In the ACK Diocese of Nambale, Ven. Canon Isaiah Obuya is the Bishop elect. The 60- year old, father of 3 has been serving as the Vicar of ACK St. Johns Bujumba Parish in the Diocese. He holds a Master’s degree in biblical studies from the Africa International University, an undergraduate Degree in Theology from Scott Christian University (Machakos), and a diploma in Bible and Theology from the Moffat College of the Bible, Kijabe. He is currently pursuing his Doctoral studies in Religion at Kisii University.

Canon Obuya has served in various ministry positions including as Vicar, Archdeacon, Vicar General and provost; as well as in leadership positions within the church, Private and public sectors. He will take over from the (RTD) Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Magina who retired in December and will become the Diocese’s 4th Bishop.

ACK Diocese of Nyahururu

In the ACK Diocese of Nyahururu, Rev. Major Samson Mburu Gachathi is the Bishop elect. A senior Military Anglican chaplain, Major Gachathi has nineteen (19) years of experience in providing spiritual guidance and assistance to military personnel, individuals, families and groups.

He holds a Master of Arts in Project Planning and Management from the University of Nairobi, a Bachelor of Science in Military Science from Egerton University and a Bachelor of Divinity, St Paul’s University.

He currently serves as a Protestant Church Chaplain (Archdeacon/Senior Chaplain Nanyuki) in the Kenya Defense Forces and has previously served as chaplain in various KDF barracks across the country.

Major Gachathi has previously deployed with Military officers serving under the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM). He has also served in various ministry positions in the All Saints Cathedral Church, Nairobi, ACK Diocese of Nyahururu and St Paul’s University, Nakuru Campus. He will take over from the (RTD) Rt. Rev. Stephen Mwaura Kabora, to become the Diocese’s 3rd Bishop.