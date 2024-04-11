Submit Release
Praneeth Nekuri: Leading Crystolyte Associates India Towards a Sustainable Future

Praneeth Nekuri leads Crystolyte Associates India to "30 Entrepreneurs Under 30" in 2024, championing societal welfare and sustainability.

INDIA, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Praneeth Nekuri and Crystolyte Associates India redefine corporate responsibility and entrepreneurial excellence, recognized in the "30 Entrepreneurs Under 30" by Best of Best Review for 2024. Nekuri's blend of business acumen and commitment to societal and environmental betterment marks a significant milestone.

Empowering the Community and Promoting Sustainability

Crystolyte Associates India, under Nekuri, has launched initiatives enhancing sustainability and uplifting the community through environmental conservation efforts and social welfare programs, merging business success with societal contribution.

Recognition of Excellence

Nekuri's recognition in the "30 Entrepreneurs Under 30" list highlights his leadership in innovation, societal impact, and sustainable practices, showcasing his profound vision and leadership.

Innovating for a Brighter Future

At 27, CEO Praneeth Nekuri, inspired by his father Prasad Nekuri, addresses unemployment with innovative strategies, fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and skill development for India's youth.

Cultural and Recreational Contributions

Crystolyte Associates India engages in cultural and recreational events, strengthening community bonds and cultural exchange, solidifying its role as a community cornerstone.

A Future Defined by Vision and Values

Nekuri's leadership in Crystolyte Associates India is geared towards a sustainable and prosperous future, emphasizing innovation, impact, and inclusivity, and nurturing a better tomorrow for society.

About Crystolyte Associates India:

Founded in 2003 by the Nekuri family, Crystolyte Associates India leads in facility management, offering a wide range of services including security, government outsourcing, personal attendants, access control, and IT-enabled surveillance. The company excels in civil and electrical engineering projects, Swachh Bharat survey projects, and environmental sustainability efforts, serving a diverse clientele with over 200 clients and a dedicated team of over 15,000 employees.

