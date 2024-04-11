Emission Control Catalysts Market Share by Top Companies, Size, Forecasts by Component by Type and Application
Stringent Emission Regulations and Growing Environmental Concerns Fuelling Emission Control Catalysts Market GrowthTEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emission control catalysts market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a confluence of factors. One of the key drivers is the implementation of increasingly stringent emission regulations across the globe. Governments worldwide are enacting stricter laws to curb air pollution and combat climate change. These regulations mandate lower emission levels from vehicles and industrial processes, necessitating the adoption of efficient emission control technologies like catalysts. Additionally, growing environmental concerns among consumers and businesses are driving demand for cleaner technologies. As a result, the market for emission control catalysts is expected to witness a steady rise in the coming years.
The emission control catalysts market is experiencing significant growth due to stringent environmental regulations, increasing awareness about air pollution, and the rising demand for cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles. Emission control catalysts are catalytic converters used in automotive exhaust systems to reduce harmful emissions of pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and hydrocarbons (HC). These catalysts contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which facilitate chemical reactions that convert harmful pollutants into less harmful substances, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen, and water vapor.
Moreover, the increasing adoption of emission control catalysts in industrial applications such as power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing contributes to market expansion. Industrial catalysts help reduce emissions of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from industrial processes, boilers, and incinerators. Additionally, catalyst technologies such as catalytic oxidation and catalytic reduction play a crucial role in abating emissions from stationary sources, enabling compliance with environmental regulations and improving air quality in urban and industrial areas. In conclusion, the emission control catalysts market is poised for continued growth driven by regulatory mandates, technological advancements, and increasing environmental awareness. With ongoing developments in emission control technologies, material science, and market adoption, manufacturers play a vital role in providing innovative catalyst solutions to address environmental challenges and improve air quality worldwide. As industries and governments prioritize sustainability and emissions reduction, the demand for high-performance and efficient emission control catalysts is expected to continue rising, driving market expansion and innovation in the global catalytic converters industry.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
KATCON Global, BASF SE, Solvay, DCL International Inc., Bastuck, Umicore, Clariant, aerinox-inc., CORMETECH, Johnson Matthey, Corning Incorporated, Tenneco Inc., Cataler Corporation, Eastern Manufacturing Inc., Bosal, and other players.
Market Size:
According to the SNS Insider report, the emission control catalysts market size was valued at USD 49.66 billion in 2022. The market is projected to reach USD 88.57 billion by 2030, growing at a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. This growth reflects the increasing demand for these catalysts across various sectors, including automotive and industrial applications.
Market Scope:
The market report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the emission control catalysts market, covering various aspects. This includes the market size, segmentation, growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report delves into the application of emission control catalysts in both the automotive and industrial sectors. For the automotive sector, the report explores the use of catalysts in gasoline and diesel vehicles to reduce harmful emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), and hydrocarbons (HC). In the industrial sector, the report analyzes the application of catalysts in power plants, refineries, and other industrial processes to control emissions and comply with environmental regulations.
Market Analysis:
The ongoing trends of industrialization and urbanization are presenting a double-edged sword for the emission control catalyst market. While these trends contribute to economic growth, they also lead to increased air pollution due to the expansion of industries and the rise in the number of vehicles on the road. This necessitates stricter emission control measures, thereby propelling the demand for emission control catalysts. The growing demand for industrial products and services fuels the industrial sector's expansion, leading to the release of hazardous gases. ECCs play a crucial role in mitigating these emissions, ensuring cleaner industrial operations. As a result, the industrial segment is expected to remain a key driver of the emission control catalyst market in the foreseeable future.
The market is witnessing advancements in automotive engine technologies and catalytic converter designs. These advancements include two-way and three-way catalytic converters, as well as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems. These systems address the complexities of reducing emissions from vehicles. Catalytic converters are capable of eliminating a significant portion of harmful pollutants, with some models achieving a destruction rate of approximately 98% for hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides produced by vehicle engines. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to develop new and advanced systems that require less precious metal group (PGM) content while simultaneously enhancing the overall performance of catalytic converters to meet stringent emission standards.
Segment Analysis:
The palladium-based emission control catalyst segment continues to dominate the market. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including cost advantages, readily available supplies, and performance benefits under specific operating conditions compared to more expensive noble metals. Palladium's ability to maintain acceptable performance at sustained temperatures throughout a vehicle's lifespan makes it particularly suitable for gasoline and diesel engines. Additionally, the development of catalysts containing balanced ratios of platinum and palladium is enhancing the quality of catalytic converters, leading to a further rise in demand for palladium-based solutions.
By Product Type
• Diesel Based Emission Catalyst
• Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
• Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst (SCR)
• Catalyzed Soot Filter/ Diesel Particulate Filter
• Ammonia Oxidation Catalyst (AMX)
• NOx Adsorbers
• Gasoline Based Emission Catalyst
• Palladium based catalyst
• Rhodium based catalyst
• Platinum based catalyst
By Application
• Mobile Equipment
• Heavy-Duty Vehicles
• Off-Road Vehicles
• Passenger Cars & Light Duty Vehicles
• Motorcycles, Scooters and Three Wheelers
• Gardening Equipment
• Stationary Equipment
• Industrial Engines
• Generators
• Off-Road Equipment
By End Use
• OEM
• Retrofit
By Pollutant Type
• Nox
• CO
• Hydrocarbons or Volatile Organic Compounds -
• (HC/VOC)
• HAPs
• DPM (Diesel Particulate Matter)
• NH3 (Ammonia)
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the emission control catalyst market. Russia is a major supplier of palladium, a critical material used in these catalysts. The war has disrupted supply chains and led to price fluctuations, impacting the production costs of catalysts. This situation could potentially hinder market growth in the short term. However, long-term market prospects remain positive, driven by the aforementioned growth factors.
Impact of Economic Slowdown:
A potential hurdle for the emission control catalyst market could be an economic slowdown. During economic downturns, consumers tend to delay non-essential purchases, including vehicle replacements. This could lead to a decline in demand for new vehicles, which would consequently impact the demand for emission control catalysts. However, the replacement market for catalysts in existing vehicles is expected to remain stable, mitigating the impact of an economic slowdown to
Recent Developments:
Johnson Matthey and Honeywell formed a partnership in December 2022, to advance hydrogen solutions with lower carbon content.
The ISCC+ certification of BASF's Nansha Polyol and Polyurethane Systems Plant took place in December 2022.
