County Route 219/09, (Sugar Camp Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning on Thursday, April 11, 2024

TUCKER COUNTY, WV – County Route 219/09, (Sugar Camp Road), Tucker County, will be closed at milepost .08, from the intersection of US 219, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, April 11, 2024, through Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for a slide repair. Special accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses only; all other motorists will need to seek alternate routes.

