TUCKER COUNTY, WV – County Route 219/09, (Sugar Camp Road), Tucker County, will be closed at milepost .08, from the intersection of US 219, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, April 11, 2024, through Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for a slide repair. Special accommodation will be made for emergency vehicles and school buses only; all other motorists will need to seek alternate routes.
You just read:
County Route 219/09, (Sugar Camp Road), Tucker County, will be closed beginning on Thursday, April 11, 2024
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.